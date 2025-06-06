M&M, HPCL, Tata Steel, JSW Energy receive special recognition at BT India's Most Sustainable Companies awards

In a landmark event, Business Today recognised companies leading India’s sustainability movement through environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence at the BT India's Most Sustainable Companies – Summit & Awards. The event honoured firms including JSW Steel, JSW Energy, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, and ICICI Bank. It provided a platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas, build partnerships, and set new standards in corporate sustainability.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav was the Chief Guest and delivered a keynote address.

The summit focused on aligning business goals with ecological care and social responsibility. It brought together stakeholders from industry, government, finance, and sustainability to discuss India’s strategic environmental vision and roadmap for a sustainable future.

CareEdge ESG Ratings, the knowledge partner, conducted a rigorous and transparent evaluation of the top 1,000 listed companies across 11 sectors using publicly available data. A jury chaired by Rajnish Kumar, former Chairman of the State Bank of India, selected the final winners.

The awards were presented in three categories: Sectoral Excellence in Manufacturing, Financial Sector Sustainability Champions, and Special Recognition Awards, acknowledging efforts across the industry.

Here are the winners of the Special Recognition Awards category:

Best Disclosures & Transparency Leader of the Year — M&M

Climate Leadership Award — HPCL

Transition Leader of the Year — JSW Energy

Special Jury Award in Sustainability Leadership — Tata Steel