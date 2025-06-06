JSW Energy, HUL, Godrej among BT India's Most Sustainable Companies in manufacturing

The first edition of BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies–Summit & Awards 2025 was held on June 6 in New Delhi under the theme, ‘Charting India Inc’s Sustainable Future.’ The summit honoured corporate leadership in sustainability, ESG compliance, and responsible business practices. It brought together key stakeholders from industry, government, finance, and sustainability to discuss aligning growth with environmental and social responsibility.

The event focussed on India’s strategic environmental vision and the country’s evolving roadmap for a sustainable future. A special keynote session was delivered by Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

In the rigorous and transparent evaluation process, CareEdge ESG Ratings, the knowledge partner, shortlisted companies based on publicly available data, assessing the top 1,000 listed entities across 11 sectors with significant environmental and social impact. The final winners were selected by a jury chaired by Rajnish Kumar, former Chairman of the State Bank of India.

The awards were divided into three categories – Sectoral Excellence in Manufacturing, Financial Sector Sustainability Champions, and Special Recognition Awards – to recognise the efforts of companies from across the industry.

Here are the winners of the Sectoral Excellence in Manufacturing:

Most Sustainable Company in Metals & Mining — JSW Steel

Most Sustainable Company in Power Generation — JSW Energy

Most Sustainable Company in Cement — Shree Cement

Most Sustainable Company in Heavy Electricals — Siemens

Most Sustainable Company in Automobile OEMs — Mahindra & Mahindra

Most Sustainable Company in FMCG — Hindustan Unilever Limited

Most Sustainable Company in Real Estate — Godrej Properties