An evening with the leading ladies of Indian biz: Business Today’s 20th edition of Most Powerful Women in Business event on Dec 8

It seems Women’s Day is arriving three months early this time as the stage is all set for Business Today’s much-awaited 20th edition of the Most Powerful Women in Business event on December 8, 2023, to celebrate the winning spirit of women in business.

Mumbai’s Taj Lands End will witness 56 finest women achievers in business being felicitated on Friday by the Guest of Honour Securities & Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, after an evening of deliberations and discussions about the challenges and opportunities for women in the world of work.

Several other notable women achievers spanning sectors as widely different as capital markets, entrepreneurship, entertainment, and microfinance are among the several star attractions of the evening.

The event is also a much-anticipated accompaniment to the special magazine issue of the same name which will be unveiled on stage. Started way back in 2003, Business Today was the first magazine to champion this glittering annual list of star women achievers in India. This year’s 56 winners are an eclectic mix of trailblazing women from fields as varied as pharma, entertainment, start-ups, finance, and manufacturing.

The list of achievers has seven debutantes, four comebacks, and 40 repeat winners from last year. Six winners will move to the MPW Hall of Fame, having been MPW winners seven times. This enables newer faces to come into the list in subsequent years. This year’s list also has five global winners – Indians who have made the country proud with their achievements on the world stage.

The evening will also be packed with thought-provoking sessions with eminent panelists tackling burning topics of the day. The event will be kicked off by a panel consisting of Upasana Taku, Co-Founder, Mobikwik, Prabha Narasimhan, MD, Colgate-Palmolive India, Vinati Saraf Mutreja, MD & CEO, Vinati Organics Ltd, and Devita Saraf, Founder, VU Technologies, talking about ‘A View From The Corner Office’.

Ashima Goyal, Member, RBI Monetary Policy Committee, Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss AMC, Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, National Securities Depository Ltd, and Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life Insurance will field questions in a panel discussion entitled ‘Womenomics: Driving the $5 Trillion Dream’.

‘The ‘IT’ Women’ will have Rekha Menon, Former Chairperson & Senior Managing Director, Accenture India, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO, Salesforce India, and Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP and managing Director, SAP Labs India; Head, SAP User Enablement, discussing women in the field of information technology.

Zia Mody, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, AZB & Partners and Kalpana Morparia, Former Chairman, JP Morgan, South and Southeast Asia, will take to the stage for a panel called ‘Women Mean Business’.

The Guest of Honour and Securities & Exchange Board of India chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch herself will address the gathering in what promises to be an enthralling session titled ‘Leading From The Front’, before giving away the awards.

As Business Today takes pride in honouring the achievers, here’s a toast to all women out there!