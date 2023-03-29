Business Today to host 'Most Powerful Women in Business Awards' today; Smriti Irani to give away the awards

Union Minister of Women & Child Development and Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani will be the Chief Guest at the 19th edition of the Business Today's Most Powerful Women in Business Awards, to be held on March 29 in Mumbai. Apart from giving away the awards to the winners, the Union Minister will also engage in a discussion with BT’s editors on the subject of “Leveraging India’s Better Half for Economic & Social Growth”.

This annual confluence of women achievers will also see prominent women leaders, start-up founders, professionals, and visionaries sharing insights on some of the most pertinent issues to strengthen women’s role and participation in the economic sphere.

Some of the leading women business leaders who will be speaking at this event include - Arundhati Bhattacharya, Salesforce India; Zia Mody, AZB & Partners; Roshni Nadar, HCL Technologies; Swati Piramal, Piramal Group; Nandita Das, Film Maker & Actor; Vineeta Singh, SUGAR Cosmetics; Masaba Gupta, House of Masaba; Ghazal Alagh, Mamaearth; Varun Alagh, Mamaearth; Meena Ganesh, Portea Medical; Ameera Shah, Metropolis Healthcare; Suman Mishra, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility; Ashima Goyal, RBI Monetary Policy Committee; Jyoti Deshpande, Viacom18 Media; Daisy Chittilapilly, Cisco India and SAARC; amongst others.

The BT MPW Awards has become a permanent fixture in the annual corporate calendar over the years, and is highly regarded and coveted by women leaders all over India. This year, the winners of BT MPW awards include an eclectic mix of trailblazing women from fields as varied as textiles, pharma, entertainment, start-ups, finance, manufacturing and many more. The winners of this year’s Awards have displayed unparalleled leadership, courage, vision, and determination to make a lasting impact on the business world. They are an inspiration to the next generation of women leaders and professionals. There are 55 winners in the BT MPW 2022 list, signalling the rise of women power in Indian industry.

The BT MPW Awards are aimed at honouring remarkable Indian women who made outstanding contributions in their organisations and set new standards of performance across the nation. Since its inception in 2003, this annual flagship event has had the privilege to host iconic women leaders, from CEOs and entrepreneurs to innovators and disruptors, who have featured in the Business Today Most Powerful Women in Business list.

Business Today, India’s most renowned business news and analysis platform, is part of the India Today group. Business Today has a rich legacy of over 30 years of covering business and economy news. Business Today multiverse can now be experienced on print (magazine), BTTV and BusinessToday.In.