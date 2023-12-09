'Infosys founders are an inspiration': Ajay Piramal's daughter and Piramal Pharma chief looks at Nandan Nilekani as an idol

At the Business Today's Most Powerful Women 2023 event, Nandini Piramal, the Chairperson of Piramal Pharma Ltd., illuminated the audience with her visionary insights. The spotlight was cast on her leadership, shedding light on her influential strides within the pharmaceutical domain.

During an engaging conversation that delved into the roots of her inspiration, Nandini Piramal expressed profound admiration for the founders of Infosys, hailing them as role models. She articulated, "The Infosys founders are role models in the way they retired and contributed back to the country, significantly transforming it for the better. I aspire to follow in their footsteps, perpetuating positive change within the nation. Initiatives like Aadhaar and the payment system owe their existence to visionaries like Nandan Nilekani."

Nilekani is a prominent Indian entrepreneur and technologist. He co-founded Infosys, one of India's largest IT services companies. Nilekani served as the CEO of Infosys in the 2000s and later became the Chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), overseeing the implementation of Aadhaar, India's biometric identification system. His work in technology and governance, especially in the field of digital identity, has been highly influential in India's development.

Meanwhile, Nandini Piramal plays a significant role in steering the company's healthcare division, focusing on pharmaceuticals and healthcare solutions. She is recognised for her leadership in the healthcare industry and her contributions to the growth and development of Piramal Enterprises.

During the discussion, Piramal also shared a touching story where a clinical trial ended up extending a patient's life, emphasising the broader influence of the industry. She stressed the importance of placing the customer and the patient at the heart of business operations, urging workers to be confident that the medicines produced can be entrusted to their own families, emphasising the profound impact of the industry on people's lives.

Addressing industry challenges, Piramal also highlighted gender disparity in the workforce, expressing her desire for positive changes. She noted a scarcity of women leaders in listed Indian companies and called for inclusivity, stating, "Everyone deserves a seat at the table, and they shouldn't be excluded because of their gender, caste, or class."