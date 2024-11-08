scorecardresearch
Business Today
'Our women are doing phenomenal work by managing many fronts': Minister Piyush Goyal on women empowerment

Speaking at the Business Today MPW event in Mumbai, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal said the women are playing greater role in politics with more representation.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal with Rahul Kanwal, News Director, India Today and Aajtak on Friday. Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal with Rahul Kanwal, News Director, India Today and Aajtak on Friday.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated that India has consistently shown respect for its women leaders, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has taken significant steps to empower women leaders. Goyal declined to comment on the outcome of the US presidential elections, emphasising that the political landscape in India is distinct from that of other countries.

"I cannot comment on voters in the United States. In India, we should be proud that women voters had the power to vote as soon as we became independent. So much so, women are now represented in politics in a very big way. We have also passed the law that all state assemblies and Lok Sabha will have 33% compulsory reservation for women. We have a rich legacy of respecting our women," Goyal said at the Business Today MPW event in Mumbai.

He was speaking at a session on Women’s role in Leadership, Progress, And Democracy, which was moderated by Rahul Kanwal, Executive Director, Business Today; News Director, India Today & Aaj Tak.

Goyal added that women in India are doing  phenomenal work by managing many fronts. "We should learn how to multitask like women. What and how they are managing so many fronts is truly phenomenal. They look after work, families, and children. They are instilling values and traditional systems in younger generation. No amount of money can justify the work they are doing."
 

Published on: Nov 08, 2024, 9:00 PM IST
