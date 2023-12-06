Women leaders in a transformative era

The world is undergoing rapid and profound transformations, driven by shifting geopolitical dynamics, an evolving financial landscape, and technological advancements. These changes pose significant challenges and opportunities for businesses, requiring leaders to be adaptable, resilient, and visionary. Women leaders, with their diverse perspectives, experiences, and skills, are a perfect fit to navigate these complex and uncertain environments and steer their organisations toward growth and innovation.

According to the Global Board Diversity Tracker 2022-23 by global management consulting and executive search firm Egon Zehnder, women held 18.7 per cent board seats in corporate India in 2022, as against the global figure of 26.9 per cent. At the same time, when it comes to leadership posts on company boards, women don’t have enough representation. The report says 11.1 per cent of executive board chairs are held by women, while the number stands at 3.7 per cent globally.

Overcoming Challenges

Despite the progress made, women still face unique challenges in their leadership journeys. These include unconscious biases, limited access to mentorship and networking opportunities, and the balancing of work and personal responsibilities. However, these challenges also present opportunities for learning, growth, and the development of a more inclusive and equitable leadership landscape. Women leaders, with their courage, determination, and passion, have overcome these challenges and proven that nothing is impossible with hard work and dedication.

Mentoring the Next Generation

One of the key responsibilities of a leader is to groom the next generation of leaders, who will shape the future of business in India and beyond. Women leaders, with their wealth of knowledge, experience, and wisdom, have a vital role to play in identifying, nurturing, and developing talent, especially among women. They have a responsibility to create opportunities for growth and development, to foster a sense of ownership and accountability, and to instil a vision and purpose that aligns with the organisational goals. They also have a responsibility to inspire, mentor, and empower their teams to achieve excellence and to create a culture of innovation, diversity, and inclusion in their organisations.

Leadership Insights from The Most Powerful Women in Business

What does it take to be a successful leader in the corporate world? How do women CEOs, who have broken the glass ceiling, lead through change, crisis, and uncertainty? How do they mentor and empower the next generation of C-suite executives, especially women, to take on bigger roles and responsibilities?

These are some of the questions that will be addressed at the upcoming Business Today's Most Powerful Women in Business Awards. These awards recognize and celebrate the remarkable achievements of leading Indian women who have made outstanding contributions to their respective sectors and set new standards of excellence and performance. More importantly, their accomplishments serve as an inspiration and motivation for other women to pursue their dreams and aspirations in the economic sphere.

The event will provide a great opportunity to learn from the best practices and success stories of these women leaders, who have demonstrated that leadership is not just about position or power, but about passion, perseverance, and purpose. The event will also feature sessions with prominent women business leaders and entrepreneurs, who will share their insights and experiences on leading from the corner office. This will also be a platform to celebrate the unwavering spirit and pioneering contributions of women leaders to the world of business as they continue to lead, inspire, and shape the landscape of global business.

Don't miss this chance to witness the power and potential of women in business.

