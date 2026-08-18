Abakkus MF AUM surpasses ₹10,000 crore within a year, Reaches 1.91 lakh investors

The milestone comes less than eight months after Abakkus Mutual Fund launched its first scheme in December 2025. The fund house now has more than 1.91 lakh investors spread across 2,006 locations and 12,741 pin codes, according to details reported by Moneycontrol.

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Founded by Sunil Singhania, Abakkus Mutual Fund currently manages three equity schemes, Flexi Cap Fund, Small Cap Fund and Large & Mid Cap Fund, along with a Liquid Fund.

CEO Vaibhav Chugh on investor trust

Vaibhav Chugh, CEO of Abakkus Mutual Fund, said the achievement was not simply about the size of the AUM but the confidence placed in the fund house by investors, distribution partners and its employees.

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“₹10,000 crore is an important milestone for us, but what gives the number meaning is the trust behind it. Our investors, distribution partners and every member of the Abakkus team have brought different strengths to this journey. What unites us is a shared faith in what we are building together,” Chugh said, as quoted by Moneycontrol.

The fund house said its next phase will focus on expanding its reach, strengthening its distribution network and building a diversified product portfolio.

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Focus on fundamental research

Abakkus said its investment process is based on its proprietary MEETS framework, which stands for Management, Earnings, Events/Trends, Timing and Structural factors. The framework is intended to evaluate businesses from multiple perspectives while keeping fundamentals at the centre of investment decisions.

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Sanjay Doshi, Head of Investments & Research at Abakkus Mutual Fund, said the fund house's growth has been driven by research and disciplined investment processes.

“From the beginning, we have placed considerable emphasis on rigorous research, robust risk management and investment processes that are clear, simple and well-defined,” Doshi said.

He added that the investment strategy aims to identify enduring businesses at reasonable valuations while maintaining a focus on risk.

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Among fastest fund houses to reach milestone

Abakkus Mutual Fund was registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in August 2025. Its asset management company, Abakkus Investment Managers, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Abakkus Asset Manager.

Moneycontrol reported that before Abakkus MF, Jio Blackrock AMC and Bajaj Finserv AMC were among the other fund houses to cross ₹10,000 crore in AUM within a year of launch.