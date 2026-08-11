Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
investment
Two new SIFs target different equity opportunities: Large market vs Ex-Top 100 stocks

Two new SIFs target different equity opportunities: Large market vs Ex-Top 100 stocks

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has launched two long-short SIFs targeting different equity opportunities, with one taking a broad-market approach and the other focusing on companies outside the top 100. Both funds allow managers to dynamically adjust net equity exposure and require a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 10:15 PM IST
Two new SIFs target different equity opportunities: Large market vs Ex-Top 100 stocksThe Apex Equity Long-Short Fund and Apex Equity Ex-Top 100 Long-Short Fund are open for subscription from August 10 to August 24.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company has launched two Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) with equity long-short strategies, offering investors exposure to different parts of the equity market while giving fund managers flexibility to adjust net equity exposure based on market conditions.

The Apex Equity Long-Short Fund and Apex Equity Ex-Top 100 Long-Short Fund are open for subscription from August 10 to August 24. Both schemes require a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh at the PAN level, subject to applicable minimum investment guidelines.

Advertisement

Apex Equity Long-Short Fund: Broad market approach

The Apex Equity Long-Short Fund will invest across the equity market and will be benchmarked against the NIFTY 500 TRI. Its key feature is the ability to dynamically change its net equity exposure depending on the market environment.

Unlike a conventional long-only equity fund, the strategy can take long positions in stocks where the fund manager sees potential for gains, while using short positions or reducing exposure where downside risks are identified.

This approach is designed to provide greater flexibility across market cycles. The fund manager can potentially participate in rising markets while managing overall equity exposure when market conditions turn unfavourable.

Apex Equity Ex-Top 100: Focus on next 400 companies

Advertisement

The second scheme, Apex Equity Ex-Top 100 Long-Short Fund, has a more focused investment universe. It will target companies ranked 101 to 500 by market capitalisation, giving investors exposure to companies outside India's top 100 listed firms.

According to Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, companies ranked 101-250 and 251-500 by market capitalisation recorded market-cap growth of 2.76 times and three times, respectively, over the past five years. This compared with 1.8 times for the top 100 companies.

The fund house also pointed to the historical performance of the broader mid- and small-cap segments. Over the period cited, the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI and Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI delivered compound annual growth rates of 15.2% and 12%, respectively, compared with 11.5% for the Nifty 100 TRI. These historical figures, however, do not indicate future returns.

Advertisement

How do the two SIFs differ?

Feature Apex Equity Long-Short Fund Apex Equity Ex-Top 100 Long-Short Fund
Investment universe Broad equity market Companies ranked 101-500
Strategy Equity long-short Equity long-short
Market focus NIFTY 500 Beyond India's top 100
Key opportunity Broad equity market cycles Mid- and small-cap opportunities
Minimum investment ₹10 lakh ₹10 lakh
Subscription period August 10-24 August 10-24

The long-short structure gives these SIFs greater flexibility than traditional long-only equity funds, but it also introduces additional risks. Short positions, leverage and more complex portfolio management can increase the risk profile of such strategies. The ability to reduce net equity exposure should not be interpreted as a guarantee of downside protection.

The two funds therefore offer distinctly different investment propositions. The first provides a broader equity-market approach, while the second specifically targets companies outside the top 100 by market capitalisation.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC expects earnings growth and stock selection to remain important drivers of equity returns in the second half of 2026. The fund house also said domestic liquidity remains supportive and foreign investor participation has started to improve.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 10:15 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more