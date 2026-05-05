Axis MF launches capital markets index fund: What’s new and why it matters for investors

Axis Mutual Fund has launched the Axis Nifty Capital Markets Index Fund, an open-ended passive scheme designed to track the Nifty Capital Markets Total Return Index (TRI), offering investors a targeted play on India’s fast-expanding financial ecosystem. The New Fund Offer (NFO) is open from May 4 to May 15, 2026.

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Sectoral exposure

What sets this fund apart is its focused exposure to capital market-linked businesses rather than broader financial services. The underlying index captures companies integral to the market infrastructure, including stock exchanges, asset management companies, brokerages, depositories, and data platforms.

For investors, this translates into a thematic bet on the “plumbing” of financial markets — entities that benefit directly from rising trading volumes, growing retail participation, and increasing financialisation of savings.

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Riding structural growth trends

India’s capital markets have seen a sharp expansion over the past decade, driven by digital adoption, higher retail participation, and consistent SIP inflows. With mutual fund AUM at around ₹79 lakh crore as of March 2026 and penetration still below global averages, the runway for growth remains significant. This fund allows investors to align portfolios with these structural trends, rather than taking exposure only to traditional banks or NBFCs.

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Low-cost, rules-based investing

As a passive index fund, the scheme follows a transparent and rules-based investment approach, aiming to replicate index performance subject to tracking error. The index uses free-float market capitalisation weighting with stock caps and is rebalanced semi-annually, ensuring diversification and periodic alignment with market structure.

For cost-conscious investors, this structure typically results in lower expense ratios compared to actively managed funds.

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Accessibility and flexibility

The fund is designed to be accessible, with a minimum investment of ₹100 and an exit load of 0.25% only if redeemed within 15 days, making it suitable for both lump sum and SIP investors. It can serve as a satellite allocation for investors looking to add sectoral exposure alongside core diversified equity holdings.

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What investors should watch

While the opportunity is compelling, the fund carries sector concentration risk, as returns will be closely tied to capital market activity cycles. Periods of low trading volumes or regulatory changes could impact performance.

Overall, the Axis Nifty Capital Markets Index Fund offers a new, targeted way for investors to participate in India’s deepening financial markets through a simple, low-cost passive vehicle, positioning itself as a strategic addition for long-term portfolios.