Small-cap funds jump up to 20% in April; should investors expect more gains?

Small-cap mutual funds staged a powerful comeback in April 2026, delivering broad-based double-digit returns and outperforming the benchmark as risk appetite returned decisively. The NIFTY Smallcap 250 TRI surged 17.10% during the month, and a large number of actively managed funds matched or exceeded this performance, indicating that the rally was not confined to a handful of stocks but spread across the segment.

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Top performers tightly clustered

Data from FinAlpha shows that Bank of India Small Cap Fund emerged as the top performer with a 20.70% return in April. It was followed by JM Small Cap Fund (18.91%), Sundaram Small Cap Fund (18.72%), and Groww Small Cap Fund (18.70%). The narrow spread among the top funds highlights that the rally was largely driven by market beta, with most portfolios benefiting from the sharp upswing.

Established funds deliver strong gains

Several well-established funds remained in line with the benchmark or slightly ahead of it. Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund (18.61%) and Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund (17.90%) posted robust returns, while Franklin India Small Cap Fund (17.75%) and HSBC Small Cap Fund (17.75%) maintained consistency. Even funds in the mid and lower tiers delivered returns in the 13–17% range, underscoring the strength and breadth of the rally.

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Return dispersion

Despite the strong momentum, return dispersion ranged from about 9.6% to over 20%, reflecting differences in portfolio positioning, sector exposure, and cash allocation. Funds with higher exposure to cyclical and high-beta stocks appear to have outperformed. This reinforces that even in a rising market, alpha generation depends significantly on fund strategy and stock selection.

Short-term recovery vs long-term reality

The April rally has improved trailing returns, particularly across 3-month and 1-year periods. However, the broader picture remains mixed. Average 1-year returns are around 9.9%, while 2-year returns remain muted at approximately 6.2%, reflecting the drag from the recent 18–19 month correction phase in small caps.

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Long-term track record remains strong

According to CFP B Padmanaban, the short-term weakness does little to alter the long-term wealth creation potential of the category. Over 10–15 year periods, small-cap funds continue to deliver around 15–16% CAGR. Leading funds such as Nippon India Small Cap, SBI Small Cap, DSP Small Cap, and HDFC Small Cap have demonstrated consistent performance across cycles, supported by disciplined stock selection and exposure to high-growth businesses.

The 15-year track record of small-cap funds (lumpsum investment) speaks for itself.



While the past 19 months of weak market performance have dragged down 1- and 2-year returns, the longer horizons continue to deliver a robust ~15% CAGR.



Setting expectations around 13% for… pic.twitter.com/fAOg3x28hF — B Padmanaban (padmanaban@fortuneinvestment.in) (@padhucfp) April 30, 2026

What is driving the rally?

The recent surge appears to be driven by improving earnings visibility, renewed investor inflows, and a broader shift in sentiment towards riskier assets. Additionally, the normalization seen after the earlier correction phase has provided a favourable base for recovery.

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Outlook

While April 2026 stands out as a strong month, experts caution against extrapolating such returns. A forward return expectation of 12–13% is more realistic in a normalised environment. Small-cap funds remain inherently volatile, with sharp drawdowns possible during adverse cycles. For investors, the focus should remain on long-term allocation through SIPs, careful fund selection, and monitoring risk-adjusted metrics.

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