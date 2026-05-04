HDFC Defence Fund caps SIP, STP at Rs 25,000: What SIP limit means for you

HDFC Mutual Fund has introduced fresh investment restrictions in its sector-focused HDFC Defence Fund, capping new systematic investment plan (SIP) and systematic transfer plan (STP) inflows at ₹25,000 per investor per month, effective May 4. The move signals a calibrated effort by the fund house to regulate inflows and manage risks associated with a concentrated thematic portfolio.

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New framework

Under the revised framework, new SIP registrations will be allowed only up to ₹25,000 monthly, while fresh STP registrations will also be restricted to the same limit and permitted solely on a monthly frequency. Importantly, these changes apply only to new investments. Existing SIPs and STPs will continue without any modification, ensuring continuity for current investors. The fund house has also clarified that there are no restrictions on redemptions, allowing investors to exit freely if required.

At the same time, restrictions on fresh lump-sum investments and switch-ins remain in place, in line with earlier measures taken to control fund size. Such steps are typically implemented by asset management companies when inflows into a thematic or sectoral fund accelerate rapidly, potentially leading to challenges around liquidity, deployment, and portfolio concentration. By limiting incremental inflows while keeping exits open, HDFC Mutual Fund is attempting to strike a balance between growth and prudent risk management.

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Strong performance

The HDFC Defence Fund, launched in June 2023, is an open-ended equity scheme that invests predominantly in defence and allied sector companies. Managed by Rahul Baijal and Priya Ranjan, the fund follows a thematic investment strategy, focusing on a relatively narrow universe of stocks linked to India’s defence ecosystem. As of March 31, 2026, the fund had assets under management (AUM) of approximately ₹7,304 crore and a portfolio comprising 22 stocks, with allocations spread across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap segments.

In terms of performance, the scheme has delivered robust returns, gaining over 27% in the past year and nearly 40% since inception. Over the last three months alone, it has generated returns of more than 10%, reflecting strong investor interest in defence-linked themes amid rising policy focus on domestic manufacturing and indigenisation.

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Thematic funds

However, financial planners caution that thematic funds such as defence-focused schemes come with higher volatility and concentration risk compared to diversified equity funds. Their performance is closely tied to sector-specific cycles, regulatory developments, and government spending trends. As a result, such funds are generally considered suitable for investors with a higher risk appetite, a long-term investment horizon, and a clear understanding of sector dynamics.

From a taxation perspective, the HDFC Defence Fund is treated as an equity mutual fund. Long-term capital gains (on investments held for over one year) are exempt up to ₹1.25 lakh annually, with gains above this threshold taxed at 12.5%. Short-term gains, on holdings under one year, are taxed at 20%. Dividends are added to the investor’s income and taxed as per the applicable slab, with a 10% tax deducted at source if annual dividend income exceeds ₹10,000.

Overall, the introduction of SIP and STP caps reflects a strategic attempt by HDFC Mutual Fund to manage fund scalability while preserving investment discipline in a high-growth but narrowly defined sector.

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