Is a dip-based SIP top-up strategy better than a regular SIP approach?

I’ve been running SIPs in equity mutual funds for some time, but I’ve always been uncomfortable with the fact that SIPs buy at every NAV — cheap or expensive — without discrimination. Out of curiosity, I built a simple quantitative model focused on long-term return optimisation. It analyses a fund’s own historical behaviour and flags periods when the NAV appears relatively attractive. The approach is not to replace SIPs, but to keep the regular SIP running and add an extra tranche only when the model indicates a “good value” zone.

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The additional investments are sized conservatively (1x to 5x the normal SIP based on signal strength) and capped by asset bucket (small-cap, mid-cap, etc.) to avoid excessive market timing. Based on back-tests and limited live usage since December 2025, this “dip top-up” approach has shown roughly a 2% improvement in XIRR compared to a flat SIP, with a similar overall risk profile.

I’m looking for feedback from experienced investors:

• Would you consider using a rules-based top-up strategy alongside SIPs, or do you prefer purely mechanical investing?

• What evidence would you need to trust such a system—longer back-tests, live track records, or stress testing?

• Are there behavioural or structural risks in this approach that I may be overlooking?

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Advice by Rajani Tandale, Senior Vice President, Mutual Fund at 1 Finance

Your framework is promising on paper, but the real challenge is not whether the model can identify attractive deployment zones; it is whether investors can actually follow it when markets become genuinely frightening. The defining test of such a strategy is not during ordinary corrections, but during severe crashes when deploying 3x–5x additional capital feels emotionally uncomfortable because the decline no longer appears temporary, but rather structural.

This is the critical behavioural gap that back-tests cannot realistically capture. Many investors design systematic top-up models assuming discipline, only to discover during real drawdowns that execution becomes far harder when fear dominates decision-making.

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Dry powder problem

One of the biggest practical risks is the “dry powder problem.” Strongest buy signals often cluster during prolonged bear markets, precisely when personal liquidity may already be strained due to job insecurity, business pressures, or broader economic stress. If deployable cash is unavailable when signals are strongest, the model’s theoretical edge can collapse entirely. This structural limitation rarely appears in simulations because back-tests assume ideal capital availability, whereas real investors often face competing financial pressures during downturns. In practice, a system is only as effective as the investor’s ability to consistently fund it during the worst phases of the market.

Historically, similar concepts have existed before. Michael Edleson’s value averaging framework, introduced in 1988, operated on a structurally comparable principle of increasing deployment when portfolio values lagged targets. While academically appealing, real-world implementation revealed behavioural weaknesses.

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Value averaging strategies

During the 2000–2002 dot-com crash, value averaging strategies continued signalling aggressive purchases for over two years. Investors who followed the system strictly often achieved superior long-term outcomes, but many abandoned the strategy midway because psychologically, repeated deployment during prolonged declines felt indistinguishable from continuously catching a falling knife. In this sense, the strategy itself did not fail, the behavioural durability of participants did, which in practical investing often produces the same outcome.

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Smart SIP

Similar “smart SIP” or dip-detection products have emerged in India through fintech platforms, but many struggle to achieve sustainable adoption. The challenges were not necessarily rooted in flawed mathematics, but rather in real-world frictions such as regulatory limitations, delayed mutual fund execution cycles, user disengagement during flat markets when benefits were less visible, and behavioural fatigue when strategies underperformed conventional SIPs for extended periods. Once execution delays, taxation, and inconsistent investor participation were factored in, much of the theoretical outperformance often narrowed.

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This does not invalidate your model, but it does reinforce that success depends less on back-tested alpha and more on behavioural survivability, liquidity management, and operational robustness. For such a framework to work sustainably, investors would likely need clearly ring-fenced deployment capital, strict predefined allocation rules, and realistic expectations that periods of underperformance or psychological discomfort are inevitable.

Ultimately, the system’s viability will be determined not by whether it performs well in spreadsheets, but by whether real investors can maintain conviction, capital availability, and rule adherence when markets are at their most hostile.