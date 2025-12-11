Gold and Silver FoF by Axis Mutual Fund: All you need to know

Axis Mutual Fund has launched the Axis Gold & Silver Passive Fund of Fund (FoF), an open-ended fund of funds scheme investing in units of gold and silver exchange traded funds (ETFs). The New Fund Offer (NFO) opened for subscription on December 10, 2025 and will close on December 22, 2025. The FoF offers a convenient and transparent way to participate in the performance of gold and silver—two globally recognised stores of value—through a single investment vehicle. The scheme will mainly invest in units of Gold ETFs and Silver ETFs, offering a balanced allocation to both commodities.

Advertisement

Related Articles

B. Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC, said: "Gold and silver have historically served as effective hedges against inflation and currency volatility, while also offering diversification benefits to portfolios. With Axis Gold & Silver Passive FoF, we are providing investors a simple and cost-efficient way to gain exposure to these precious metals without the complexities of physical ownership."

The Axis Gold & Silver Passive FoF is an open-ended fund of funds scheme that invests primarily in units of Gold ETFs and Silver ETFs. It enables investors exposure to both metals in a single product. The scheme will benchmark its performance against the domestic price of gold and silver in equal proportion (50:50), reflecting its balanced approach. The minimum application amount during the NFO is just Rs 100, making it suitable for a wide range of investors. The fund will be jointly managed by Pratik Tibrewal and Aditya Pagaria.