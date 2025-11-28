Bandhan Mutual Fund launches gold & silver ETFs: All you need to know

Bandhan Mutual Fund has introduced two open-ended schemes that aim to track domestic prices of gold and silver. The Bandhan Gold ETF and the Bandhan Silver ETF will be open for subscription during their New Fund Offers from December 1, 2025 to December 3, 2025. Investors can subscribe via any preferred platform.

Both gold and silver hold a timeless role in the markets due to their perceived capacity for stability when economic conditions are uncertain. Gold has frequently been regarded as a neutral store of value that can help balance shifts in currency levels and offset portfolio risks. Silver, on the other hand, presents a blend of traditional worth and industrial relevance, finding use in key future-oriented sectors such as renewable energy and electronics.

By simplifying investors’ entry into these commodities, Bandhan Mutual Fund aims to encourage diversification and resilience in investment portfolios, especially when market volatility prompts individuals to seek assets known for their perceived stability or industrial demand.

Through its new gold and silver ETFs, the fund house attempts to bridge the gap between traditional savings and diversified holdings, offering what it describes as a transparent and efficient path to commodity exposure. As investors explore avenues to preserve capital and withstand fluctuating conditions, these options may fit strategies that favour balanced growth.

Bandhan AMC Limited delivers its services to a broad range of participants, striving to convert routine savers into confident investors through well-researched and innovative products. While these offerings have been introduced at a time of widespread geopolitical and economic shifts, the overarching objective remains clear: furnishing straightforward vehicles that track the performance of physical gold and silver in the domestic market.

Bandhan AMC Limited, established in 2000, is focused on enabling savers to build wealth by investing in carefully crafted financial solutions. With these new ETFs, the fund house seeks to provide straightforward access to metals often viewed as vital components in long-term portfolio strategies.