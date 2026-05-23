Can SEBI’s salary-linked SIP plan trigger India’s biggest mutual fund behaviour shift?

India’s mutual fund industry may be heading toward a major transformation as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) examines proposals that could make investing a more automatic and deeply integrated part of everyday financial life. At the centre of the discussion is the concept of salary-linked Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), a move that many believe could reshape investor behaviour and accelerate the next phase of mutual fund adoption in the country.

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SEBI’s consultation framework goes beyond conventional regulatory changes. The proposal introduces ideas that focus not just on increasing participation in mutual funds, but on changing how people develop long-term financial habits.

The most discussed aspect of the proposal is salary-linked SIPs, under which investments could be deducted directly from employee salaries and routed into mutual fund schemes. The mechanism resembles payroll-based savings structures and aims to reduce the friction associated with manual investing.

For years, investing in India has often depended on awareness, effort and financial discipline. Investors typically need to actively maintain SIP mandates, ensure account balances and continue contributions during periods of market volatility. Such interruptions frequently impact long-term wealth creation outcomes.

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Supporters of salary-linked investing argue that making contributions automatic can change one important factor—consistency.

Industry participants often point out that wealth creation rarely fails because returns are inadequate. Instead, it is disrupted when investors stop investing during market corrections, skip SIP payments or react emotionally to short-term market movements. Salary-based deductions could potentially address these behavioural gaps by making investing less dependent on monthly decisions.

Behavioural finance

The broader significance of the proposal lies in its behavioural finance implications. By integrating investing directly into salary structures, mutual fund participation could gradually become a routine financial activity rather than a discretionary action.

Many market participants compare the idea with payroll deductions used for provident fund contributions. Over time, such structures helped normalize long-term savings behaviour. A similar mechanism for SIPs could encourage disciplined investing habits across a wider population.

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If implemented successfully, the proposal could potentially:

Improve SIP persistence rates

Reduce emotional investing decisions

Encourage long-term wealth creation habits

Bring more first-time investors into mutual funds

Expand financial inclusion

The initiative may also support India’s broader goal of increasing retail participation in formal financial products.

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MFDs may see...

The proposal also has implications for mutual fund distributors (MFDs). Traditionally seen as product sellers or transaction facilitators, distributors may gradually transition into broader financial wellness partners.

Industry discussions suggest MFDs could increasingly focus on investor education and long-term financial planning instead of pure product distribution.

Potential roles may include:

Financial wellness educator

SIP discipline coach

Retirement planning advisor

Employee wealth guide

Long-term financial partner

This evolution could shift the industry from selling investment products to building investing behaviour.

Another proposal under discussion involves allowing investors to donate a portion of mutual fund redemption proceeds directly to NGOs or social causes. While relatively smaller in scale, it reflects efforts to integrate broader financial engagement into investment platforms.

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However, implementation will remain crucial. Industry experts note that employer participation, investor awareness, operational safeguards and ethical distribution practices will determine whether the initiative achieves its intended impact.

SEBI’s proposal is still at a consultation stage, but the broader direction appears clear: mutual funds may increasingly become part of everyday financial life rather than remain limited to investment conversations.

If salary-linked SIPs succeed, they may trigger not just a product shift, but one of India’s biggest behavioural changes in investing.

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