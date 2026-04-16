Can this DSP Multi Asset FoF help you navigate market uncertainty better?

Mutual Fund: Launched on February 27, 2026, the DSP Multi Asset Omni Fund of Funds (FoF) enters the market at a time of heightened volatility, with equity indices correcting and gold prices witnessing sharp swings. Positioned as a diversified, allocation-driven strategy, the fund aims to generate capital appreciation by investing across equity, debt, and commodities through a mix of active and passive mutual fund schemes.

Advertisement

At its core, the fund follows a multi-asset, multi-manager framework, allocating capital dynamically based on relative valuations rather than market timing. This becomes particularly relevant in uncertain macro environments, where predicting asset class performance is inherently difficult.

Tactical allocation

The timing of the fund’s deployment is notable. It coincided with a ~13% correction in the Nifty and a more than 10% fall in gold prices, creating an opportunity to deploy capital at relatively attractive valuations. Reflecting this, the fund increased its equity allocation from around 45% to nearly 60% during the correction, signalling a valuation-driven approach.

Currently, the portfolio is tilted towards:

Equity: ~56–60%

Debt: reduced from ~45% to below 30%

Gold/commodities: ~10–11%

This shift suggests an active rebalancing strategy aimed at capturing upside while maintaining diversification.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Consistent winners: Mutual funds outshine Nifty 500 TRI over 1–5 year period

Equity strategy

Within equities, the fund maintains a strong large-cap orientation (~44%), with minimal exposure to mid- and small-caps (8–9% combined). Sectorally, it leans towards BFSI (~16.5%), IT (~14.9%), and FMCG (~9.5%), with exposure routed through ETFs like Nifty IT and Nifty Private Bank, along with large-cap active funds.

The investment thesis is anchored in valuation comfort. Large-cap stocks are currently trading below long-term averages—around sub-19x PE with return on equity exceeding 18%. Private banks, for instance, offer stable profitability (~2% ROA) and reasonable valuations (~2.1x book), while IT stocks are trading at ~17.5x PE with strong cash flows and balance sheets.

This positioning indicates a defensive growth approach, prioritising quality and earnings visibility over high-beta opportunities.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: HDFC Flexi Cap vs PPFAS Flexi Cap: Which fund stands out for investors in March 2026?

Debt allocation

On the fixed income side, the fund adopts a barbell-like strategy, combining long-duration exposure with liquidity buffers. Around 24% is allocated to long-duration gilt funds, aiming to capture a ~170 basis points term premium, while the rest is distributed across short-term funds, liquid ETFs, and cash.

With a portfolio duration of ~8.4 years, the strategy is moderately duration-heavy, positioning for potential gains if yields soften, while still maintaining liquidity.

Role of commodities

A 10–11% allocation to gold adds a hedge against macro risks such as inflation, geopolitical tensions, and currency volatility. This component enhances diversification, especially during equity drawdowns.

Is it ideal for uncertain markets?

The fund’s design addresses a key behavioural challenge—investor reactions during volatility. By combining asset classes and enabling internal rebalancing without tax implications, it reduces the need for investors to make frequent allocation decisions.

Sahil Kapoor, Head of Products and Market Strategist at DSP Mutual Fund, explains: “The fund is built to navigate uncertainty, not predict it. It combines disciplined asset allocation with clear guardrails, ensuring no extreme positioning while allowing opportunistic shifts when valuations offer a margin of safety.”

Advertisement

Should you invest?

The DSP Multi Asset Omni FoF is not designed to outperform in sharply trending markets but to deliver more stable, risk-adjusted returns across cycles. Its allocation-led strategy, large-cap bias, and diversified structure make it well-suited for investors seeking consistency rather than aggressive alpha.

For navigating uncertain markets, it offers a structured, disciplined approach—though investors must align expectations toward steady compounding rather than short-term outperformance.