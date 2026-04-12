HDFC Flexi Cap vs PPFAS Flexi Cap: Which fund stands out for investors in March 2026?

India’s flexi-cap mutual fund space saw contrasting portfolio strategies in March 2026, as HDFC Flexi Cap Fund and PPFAS Flexi Cap Fund took notably different approaches. For you as an investor, the comparison comes down to a fundamental choice: active diversification or conviction-driven investing.

HDFC Flexi Cap

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HDFC Flexi Cap Fund continues to follow a broad-based, actively managed strategy, holding 59 stocks along with 2 REITs. Its top holdings are concentrated in financials—ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, and SBI Life—reflecting a strong sectoral tilt.

What differentiates HDFC is its high portfolio activity. In March, the fund made two fresh buys—Reliance Industries and Anthem Biosciences—and exited Sundram Fasteners completely. This indicates a tactical approach aimed at capturing emerging opportunities.

Another notable shift is in liquidity positioning. The fund reduced its cash allocation sharply from 15.56% in January to 4.52% in March, signalling a more aggressive stance on equities and higher market participation.

From a performance standpoint, HDFC Flexi Cap has delivered strong long-term returns. The direct plan has generated a 19.86% CAGR over 10 years, turning a ₹1 lakh investment into approximately ₹6.12 lakh. This highlights its ability to create wealth through active allocation, especially during favourable market cycles.

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ALSO READ: PPFAS Flexi Cap isn’t playing safe: 78% invested, only 18% cash -- Fund’s strategy may surprise you

PPFAS Flexi Cap

In contrast, PPFAS Flexi Cap Fund follows a high-conviction, low-churn strategy. The fund made no fresh additions or exits in March, instead focusing on increasing exposure to existing holdings.

It added significantly to HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, and Power Grid, reinforcing its “buy-on-dips” philosophy. Only one stock—Balkrishna Industries—was trimmed, while 21 holdings remained unchanged.

PPFAS maintains a more concentrated portfolio of around 37 stocks, reflecting a focused investment approach. It also offers global diversification, with exposure to companies like Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft, which adds a different dimension compared to purely domestic funds.

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This strategy reflects patience and discipline, where fund managers prioritise long-term compounding over short-term opportunities.

Key differences that matter to you

The contrast between the two funds is clear:

Portfolio size: HDFC (59 stocks) vs PPFAS (~37 stocks)

Activity level: HDFC (active buying/selling) vs PPFAS (minimal churn)

Cash strategy: HDFC aggressively deployed cash; PPFAS remained steady

Investment style: HDFC (tactical, opportunistic) vs PPFAS (conviction-driven, long-term)

ALSO READ: Axis Defence Index Fund: Why this sectoral bet could work for your portfolio

Which fund is better for you?

If you prefer diversification, active management, and tactical opportunities, HDFC Flexi Cap may be the better fit. Its broad portfolio and dynamic allocation can help capture sectoral trends, and its ~20% decade-long CAGR demonstrates strong wealth creation potential.

However, this approach comes with higher churn and potentially higher volatility.

On the other hand, if your goal is stability, consistency, and long-term compounding, PPFAS Flexi Cap stands out. Its disciplined strategy, lower turnover, and focus on high-quality businesses make it suitable for patient investors.

Final takeaway

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Both funds are strong, but they serve different investor mindsets.

Choose HDFC Flexi Cap if you want aggressive positioning and active management

Choose PPFAS Flexi Cap if you value consistency, conviction, and long-term discipline