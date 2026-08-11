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Equity mutual fund inflows fall 14.8% in July; Large-cap funds see first outflow since December 2023

Equity mutual fund inflows fall 14.8% in July; Large-cap funds see first outflow since December 2023

Large-cap funds recorded a net outflow of ₹1,322 crore in July, compared with an inflow of ₹2,067.5 crore in June. This marked the category’s first monthly outflow since December 2023. The month-on-month swing in net flows was ₹3,389.5 crore.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 1:33 PM IST
Equity mutual fund inflows fall 14.8% in July; Large-cap funds see first outflow since December 2023The reversal comes as large-cap funds have underperformed mid- and small-cap segments in recent months.

Net inflows into equity mutual funds declined 14.8% month-on-month to ₹24,685 crore in July 2026, compared with ₹28,961 crore in June, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). The moderation was led by weaker flows into large-cap, large & mid-cap, focused, flexi-cap and sectoral/thematic funds.

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Large-cap funds see sharp reversal

Large-cap funds recorded a net outflow of ₹1,322 crore in July, compared with an inflow of ₹2,067.5 crore in June. This marked the category’s first monthly outflow since December 2023. The month-on-month swing in net flows was ₹3,389.5 crore.

The reversal comes as large-cap funds have underperformed mid- and small-cap segments in recent months. Suranjana Borthakur, Head of Distribution & Strategic Alliances at Mirae Asset Investment Managers, said the ₹1,300-crore outflow from large-cap funds stood out, even as small-cap inflows increased despite the overall moderation in equity flows.

Flexi-cap, focused funds

Flexi-cap funds remained among the larger destinations for equity investments, but inflows moderated to ₹4,709 crore in July from ₹5,231 crore in June, a decline of around 10%.

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Focused funds recorded a sharper fall, with inflows dropping 42.6% to ₹642 crore from ₹1,118 crore in June. Large & mid-cap funds saw inflows decline 20.7% to ₹3,425 crore, compared with ₹4,321 crore in the previous month.

Sectoral and thematic funds also witnessed lower inflows. The category received ₹1,328.3 crore in July, against ₹1,469.3 crore in June, a decline of around 9.6%.

Small-cap funds buck the trend

Small-cap funds emerged as a key exception to the broader slowdown. Net inflows jumped 38.7% to ₹7,767.5 crore in July, from ₹5,602 crore in June.

Mid-cap funds also recorded a marginal increase, with inflows rising to ₹6,192 crore from ₹6,090.2 crore. Multi-cap funds saw inflows increase 5.1% to ₹3,227 crore from ₹3,070 crore.

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Santosh Joseph, Founder and Partner at Germinate Investor Services LLP, said the flow trends reflected investor preference for mid- and small-cap categories, while flexi-cap funds continued to attract diversified equity allocations.

Equity Mutual Fund Inflows: July vs June 2026

Mutual Fund Category June 2026 July 2026 Change
Equity Funds – Total ₹28,961 crore ₹24,685 crore ↓ 14.8%
Large-cap ₹2,067.5 crore inflow ₹1,322 crore outflow Reversal
Small-cap ₹5,602 crore ₹7,767.5 crore ↑ 38.7%
Mid-cap ₹6,090.2 crore ₹6,192 crore ↑ 1.7%
Large & Mid-cap ₹4,321 crore ₹3,425 crore ↓ 20.7%
Flexi-cap ₹5,231 crore ₹4,709 crore ↓ 10.0%
Focused ₹1,118 crore ₹642 crore ↓ 42.6%
Multi-cap ₹3,070 crore ₹3,227 crore ↑ 5.1%
Sectoral & Thematic ₹1,469.3 crore ₹1,328.3 crore ↓ 9.6%
ELSS ₹633.9 crore outflow ₹959 crore outflow Outflows widened
Value & Contra ₹687 crore inflow ₹145 crore outflow Reversal

Source: Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), July 2026 data.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 1:25 PM IST
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