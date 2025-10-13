'False, the industry runs': Radhika Gupta hits back at claim MFs missed gold, crypto, AI boom

A post on X accusing mutual funds of making Indian investors miss out on gold, crypto, and AI-fueled gains has triggered a pushback from industry leaders, who say the real problem isn’t product gaps, but investor choices.

The flashpoint came when an investment advisor blasted fund managers on X, claiming they “made the Indian retail investors miss the entire rally in gold, silver, cryptos and artificial intelligence stocks in the last one year.”

The post didn’t hold back, mocking the industry’s reliance on slogans like “Mutual Fund Sahi Hai” while allegedly failing to deliver on high-growth opportunities. “Rather than coming on business news channels in suit boot and delivering lectures,” the post read, “mutual fund managers should give accountability on the opportunity cost missed.”

That charge sparked backlash.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund MD & CEO Radhika Gupta led the response, flatly calling the claim “false” and offering a detailed list of existing fund options across asset classes.

False. The industry runs

1. Gold and silver funds (we launched a combo product in 2022, many others have had individual funds for even longer)

2. Broad based US funds, US Tech Funds (around since before COVID)

3. China, Asean, EM funds

4. A host of hybrid funds including… https://t.co/GdwtMnlnHg — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) October 13, 2025

“The industry runs: gold and silver funds… broad-based US funds, US tech funds… China, ASEAN, EM funds… hybrid and multi-asset funds,” she posted. Gupta also cited thematic products like Edelweiss’s Edel Tech. “We are a financial food court. Investors choose what they want.”

Her rebuttal was echoed quietly by others in the industry, who argue the tools have long existed—but market timing, allocation choices, and investor behavior can’t be outsourced.