News
mutual funds
'False, the industry runs': Radhika Gupta hits back at claim MFs missed gold, crypto, AI boom

'False, the industry runs': Radhika Gupta hits back at claim MFs missed gold, crypto, AI boom

“Rather than coming on business news channels in suit boot and delivering lectures,” the post read, “mutual fund managers should give accountability on the opportunity cost missed.”

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 13, 2025 2:00 PM IST
'False, the industry runs': Radhika Gupta hits back at claim MFs missed gold, crypto, AI boom “We are a financial food court. Investors choose what they want.”

A post on X accusing mutual funds of making Indian investors miss out on gold, crypto, and AI-fueled gains has triggered a pushback from industry leaders, who say the real problem isn’t product gaps, but investor choices.

The flashpoint came when an investment advisor blasted fund managers on X, claiming they “made the Indian retail investors miss the entire rally in gold, silver, cryptos and artificial intelligence stocks in the last one year.”

The post didn’t hold back, mocking the industry’s reliance on slogans like “Mutual Fund Sahi Hai” while allegedly failing to deliver on high-growth opportunities. “Rather than coming on business news channels in suit boot and delivering lectures,” the post read, “mutual fund managers should give accountability on the opportunity cost missed.”

That charge sparked backlash.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund MD & CEO Radhika Gupta led the response, flatly calling the claim “false” and offering a detailed list of existing fund options across asset classes.

“The industry runs: gold and silver funds… broad-based US funds, US tech funds… China, ASEAN, EM funds… hybrid and multi-asset funds,” she posted. Gupta also cited thematic products like Edelweiss’s Edel Tech. “We are a financial food court. Investors choose what they want.”

Her rebuttal was echoed quietly by others in the industry, who argue the tools have long existed—but market timing, allocation choices, and investor behavior can’t be outsourced.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 13, 2025 2:00 PM IST
