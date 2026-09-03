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From ₹670 crore to ₹15,000 crore: How Helios Mutual Fund scaled up in under three years

From ₹670 crore to ₹15,000 crore: How Helios Mutual Fund scaled up in under three years

Helios MF reached ₹4,000 crore in AUM by April 2025. A year later, in April 2026, its assets had jumped to ₹10,000 crore. It then added another ₹5,000 crore in just four months to cross the ₹15,000-crore mark in August.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 7:57 AM IST
From ₹670 crore to ₹15,000 crore: How Helios Mutual Fund scaled up in under three yearsEquity-oriented schemes have been the primary engine of this expansion amid volatile equity markets and heightened global uncertainty.

Helios Mutual Fund has gone from a fledgling asset manager with ₹670 crore in assets in November 2023 to crossing ₹15,000 crore in August 2026, marking a sharp acceleration in its asset-gathering journey. The fund house achieved the milestone within three years of launching its first equity scheme.

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The pace of growth has picked up significantly over the past 16 months. Helios MF’s AUM rose to ₹4,000 crore by April 2025, before more than doubling to ₹10,000 crore by April 2026. It then added another ₹5,000 crore in just four months to cross ₹15,000 crore in August.

This means the fund house added around ₹9,330 crore, or more than 60% of its current AUM, between April 2026 and August 2026.

AUM growth gathers pace

The acceleration is particularly notable because the latest phase of growth came amid volatile equity markets and heightened global uncertainty, including developments in the Middle East.

Helios India MD and CEO Dinshaw Irani attributed the growth to investor confidence in the fund house’s investment approach and processes.

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“This milestone reflects the confidence investors have placed in our investment philosophy and processes. We have achieved this growth across varying market conditions by staying committed to our Elimination Investing framework (EI), which focuses on 8 screening factors,” Irani said.

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Equity-oriented schemes have been the primary engine of this expansion. As of August 25, 2026, these schemes accounted for approximately ₹14,356 crore, or more than 95% of Helios MF’s total AUM of ₹15,000 crore.

Hybrid schemes accounted for around ₹425 crore, while debt-oriented schemes contributed approximately ₹285 crore.

Distribution push supports expansion

The fund house has also been expanding its distribution network as it looks to broaden its investor base. Helios MF currently has more than 18,900 mutual fund distributors, 26 banks and 380 national and regional distribution partners.

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The network allows the fund house to reach investors across more than 15,000 pin codes, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

“Our growth journey has been powered by the trust of investors and the strong support of our distribution partners across the country,” said Deviprasad Nair, chief business officer, Helios MF.

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He said the fund house would focus on stronger distribution and investor education as mutual fund participation expands beyond India’s largest cities.

Despite its wider reach, Helios MF’s assets remain concentrated in major centres. About 86% of its AUM comes from the top five cities, while the next 10 cities account for 9%, the next 20 cities for 3% and the next 75 cities for 2%.

With AUM having grown nearly 22-fold from its November 2023 level, the next challenge for Helios MF will be to sustain this pace while maintaining its focus on investment discipline and long-term wealth creation.

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Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 3, 2026 7:57 AM IST
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