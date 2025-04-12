Funds flush with cash, but wary of market risks: What it means for investors

Active equity mutual funds in India are registering unprecedented cash levels as fund managers exercise caution amid a market fraught with uncertainties. Based on ACEMF data, cash holdings in 506 active equity schemes reached a record high of Rs 1.81 lakh crore in March, up from Rs 1.69 lakh crore in February.

This conservative approach comes despite the sector witnessing average monthly net inflows of around Rs 35,000 crore over the past year. The hesitant approach among managers reflects broader market dynamics, as uncertainties surrounding domestic and international factors weigh heavily on investment decisions.

The reduction in redeployment into equity markets is evident, with mutual funds' net investments plummeting to Rs 13,459 crore in March, a sharp decline from Rs 47,943 crore in February, according to data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). This strategic withholding of capital signals a cautious stance by fund managers who are wary of potential market corrections. Redeployment has slowed as managers seek to protect against volatility and maintain liquidity to address potential redemption needs.

Record cash levels

Fund managers are treating record cash levels as strategic “dry powder,” allowing them to stay prepared for attractive buying opportunities that may arise during market corrections. In today’s uncertain environment, this cautious stance is seen as prudent. Funds with higher cash buffers are also better positioned to navigate volatility, unlike those fully invested in equities, which may face sharper drawdowns.

A key reason behind the elevated cash levels is the need to maintain liquidity cushions to manage potential redemption pressures. Without sufficient reserves, fund managers could be forced to liquidate quality holdings during market stress, potentially impacting long-term returns.

Market conditions have prompted a strategic shift toward maintaining liquidity buffers. AMFI data revealed that net inflows into equity funds have been declining, further supporting the need for ample cash reserves. In March, net inflows dropped to Rs 25,082 crore from Rs 41,156 crore in December 2024, highlighting increased redemption pressures and a slowdown in new investments. This trend underscores the dual challenge of managing investor expectations and navigating a volatile market landscape.

The cautious approach is rooted in multiple factors, including geopolitical tensions, global trade uncertainties, substantial foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, and concerns about domestic growth. These elements have fostered an environment of caution, prompting fund managers to hold onto cash reserves as strategic "dry powder." Such reserves allow funds to capitalise on potential market corrections by enabling them to invest at more favourable valuations when opportunities arise. This strategy positions mutual funds advantageously during turbulent times.

Comparatively, funds with higher cash positions are better equipped to weather market corrections than those fully vested in equities. The preservation of cash not only provides a safeguard against market volatility but also prepares funds to seize investment opportunities as they emerge. In an environment where market conditions remain fluid and unpredictable, this strategy appears not only prudent but necessary for sustaining fund performance and investor confidence.