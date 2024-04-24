Groww gets Sebi nod for India’s first Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index Fund

Financial services firm Groww has got Sebi approval to launch Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index Fund through new fund offering (NFO).

This will be India’s first non-cyclical index fund and will be launched by Groww Mutual Fund, Groww's AMC business.

It will be an open‐ended scheme tracking the Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index–TRI.

Related Articles

The scheme will be benchmarked against the Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index (Total Return Index).

The investment goal of the Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index Fund is to generate long-term capital growth by investing in securities of the Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index (TRI) in the same proportion/weightage to offer returns before expenses that track the total return of the Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index, subject to tracking errors.

The NFO is expected to go live in the first week of May.

