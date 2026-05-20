How is your multi asset SIP performing in this volatile market?

Multi-asset allocation funds appear to be holding up strongly despite market volatility, delivering positive SIP returns across time periods and reinforcing their appeal as a diversification-driven investment strategy. Fresh SIP XIRR data up to May 15, 2026, shows that these funds have continued generating steady returns by spreading exposure across equities, debt and commodities rather than depending solely on stock market performance.

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The latest comparison of Multi Asset Allocation fund SIP returns suggests that diversified investing has played a major role in cushioning investors from volatility seen across equity markets. While benchmark indices and market segments have witnessed sharp swings over recent quarters, multi-asset strategies have managed to provide downside protection while maintaining competitive returns.

Short-term resilience

One of the most notable findings is the performance of multi-asset funds over shorter periods. According to the data, all funds in the category generated positive SIP returns despite market uncertainty.

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Top performers in the one-year SIP category include Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund with 21.78% XIRR, followed by Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund at 21.41% and DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund at 19.10%. Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund also delivered a robust 17.57% return.

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The broader takeaway is that investors seeking downside protection did not necessarily sacrifice returns. Multi-asset portfolios appear to have benefited from tactical allocation across asset classes.

Asset allocation

Performance between the three-year and five-year periods highlights the impact of active asset allocation.

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Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund emerged among the strongest performers, delivering 20.49% XIRR over three years, 21.83% over four years and 21.34% over five years. Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund generated 18.03% over three years and 19.19% over four years, while ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund delivered 16.00% over five years.

These returns suggest that fund managers have been able to generate meaningful alpha through a combination of equities, debt instruments and commodity exposure.

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Industry observers often note that unlike pure equity funds, multi-asset strategies benefit from low correlation between asset classes. During periods when one segment faces pressure, another can potentially provide support.

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Long-term compounding

Long-term SIP data further reinforces the diversification argument.

Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund delivered 25.23% XIRR over seven years and 22.53% over ten years, emerging as one of the standout performers. ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund generated 18.79% over seven years and 17.09% over ten years, while SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund reported 15.59% and 14.07% over seven and ten years respectively.

Meanwhile, the NIFTY 500 TRI benchmark delivered 13.58% over 10 years, highlighting that some diversified strategies were able to outperform over longer periods.

Why investors are paying attention

Multi-asset allocation funds invest across multiple asset classes such as equities, debt securities, gold and commodities. The strategy is designed to reduce portfolio volatility while maintaining growth potential.

The latest SIP return trends suggest that investors may not always need concentrated equity exposure to create wealth. By spreading risk across uncorrelated assets, these funds appear to be delivering a combination of smoother returns, downside protection and long-term compounding — an approach increasingly attracting attention during volatile market phases.

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