I want to build Rs 5 Crore in around 20 years: Which mutual fund schemes should I invest in? Can you also suggest some mutual funds with high return in long term period-12 to 15 years. I am 40 years I want to build a 5 Crores in 15 -20 years.

Reply by Sanjiv Bajaj, Jt. chairman & MD, BajajCapital

It is important to know an investor's investment horizon, risk appetite and goal before suggesting the investment approach. It would be advisable to build an equity-oriented portfolio if the investment horizon is long and has an aggressive risk appetite.

Since your goal is to create a corpus of Rs 5 crores in the next 15-20 years, it would be advisable to build an equity-oriented portfolio which would be divided across the category for diversification purposes.

Considering your goal of accumulating Rs 5 crores, you can start with the monthly SIP investment of Rs 50,000 pm for the next 20 years (Assuming a CAGR return of 12%). It would be advisable to use the incremental savings to invest in equity-oriented mutual fund schemes through SIP that will help you to achieve the goal sooner rather than later.

One can also use the opportunity of a sharp dip in the market to top up the SIP, which would help to achieve the goal sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, you can divide (equally) your monthly SIP amount among Kotak Multi Cap Fund, Nippon India Multi Cap Fund, Motilal Oswal Mid Cap Fund, Nippon India Growth Fund, HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund, Bandhan Small Cap Fund, ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund and Franklin India Feeder Franklin US Opportunities Fund. This way, your portfolio will be diversified across the Geography, category and AMCs.



