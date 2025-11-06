Helios Mutual Fund launches India Small Cap Fund: All you need to know

Helios Mutual Fund has announced the launch of its India Small Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme focused on investing in emerging small-cap businesses that are closely connected to the country's capex, manufacturing, and consumption cycles. According to Helios Mutual Fund, the new scheme aims to capture India’s next phase of growth by investing in emerging small-cap businesses that are closely linked to the country’s capex, manufacturing, and consumption cycles.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The New Fund Offer (NFO) is open until 20 November, with a minimum investment requirement of ₹5,000 during the NFO period, and subsequent investments permitted in multiples of ₹1. The minimum additional purchase amount is set at ₹1,000.

The fund will employ Helios’ research-driven and conviction-based investment process, seeking opportunities in sectors such as healthcare, chemicals, capital goods, and consumer services, areas typically underrepresented in large-cap indices.

Helios Mutual Fund said small-cap businesses often represent early-stage firms positioned for long-term growth and innovation.

Dinshaw Irani, CEO and Managing Director of Helios India, said the firm expects renewed investor interest as global liquidity improves and India maintains a stable macroeconomic backdrop.

"He noted that equity valuations have moderated and earnings expectations are stabilising, making small-cap investments more attractive on a relative basis," he further noted.

Advertisement

Deviprasad Nair, Business Head at Helios India said the small-cap segment provides access to under-researched companies at the intersection of innovation, domestic consumption, and manufacturing expansion.

He added that India’s growing MSME base—comprising over 6.4 crore enterprises employing about 27 crore people—supports the sector’s growth potential.

The launch is seen as timely, with improved foreign portfolio inflows and rising participation in India's equity markets reflecting greater macroeconomic confidence.