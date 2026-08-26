Invested ₹1 lakh 20 years ago? These 7 mutual funds could have made it worth up to ₹23.3 lakh. Check the full list

These seven funds belong to three categories: large cap, mid cap and flexi cap, and have delivered strong returns over the long term.

Leading the list is Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund, which multiplied investors' money by 23.3 times over the last 20 years. The fund delivered a CAGR of 17.1% during the same period.

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund came next, multiplying investors' money by 17.8 times over 20 years, with a CAGR of 15.5%.

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Two funds from Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund also featured among the top wealth creators. Franklin India Mid Cap Fund multiplied investors' money by 17.6 times, while Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund multiplied it by 15.7 times over the same period. These funds delivered CAGRs of 15.4% and 14.7%, respectively.

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Two funds from Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund also made the list. Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund multiplied investors' money by 14.8 times in 20 years, while Aditya Birla Sun Life Large Cap Fund delivered 13.7 times wealth creation. Their respective CAGRs stood at 14.4% and 14%.

HDFC Large Cap Fund rounded off the list, multiplying investors' money by 13.1 times over the past 20 years. The fund delivered a CAGR of 14% during the period.

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The report also highlights the consistency of these long-term wealth creators. All seven funds have multiplied investors' wealth by more than 10 times over the last 15 years and by more than five times over the last 10 years.

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Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund emerged as the biggest wealth creator across the three-year, five-year, 10-year and 20-year periods. Franklin India Mid Cap Fund was the biggest wealth multiplier over the last 15 years.