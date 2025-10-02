Investing in US stocks? This overlooked 40% tax could ambush Indian investors

As Indian investors rush to cash in on US stocks, few realize a hidden tax trap could wipe out 40% of their overseas holdings.

Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital, issued a stark warning on X about the US estate tax that applies to foreign investors, including Indian residents, who hold US stocks directly. “Hope these investors are aware of the 40% estate tax if they pass away,” he posted, referring to a little-known provision that can hit heirs with a steep bill.

Under US tax law, non-residents are only exempt up to $60,000 in US-situated assets. Everything above that is potentially taxed at rates as high as 40%. The kicker? There’s no estate tax treaty between India and the US to ease the burden.

Consider this: an Indian investor holding $200,000 in US shares would be liable for $56,000 in estate tax if they pass away, leaving only $144,000 for their heirs.

These days everyone in India wants to invest in US stocks and fund managers are doing PMS to invest in US (where stocks will presumably be held in individual's names).



This risk is often overlooked, especially by new-age retail investors and fund managers pushing direct US exposure through PMS accounts and global trading platforms. But there are strategies to avoid it:

Foreign-Domiciled Funds: Investing through mutual funds or ETFs based in Ireland or Luxembourg avoids US estate tax, since these aren’t considered US assets.

Offshore Vehicles like GIFT City Funds: When shares are held by a pooled fund structure based in India’s GIFT City, individual investors aren’t deemed US asset owners.

Corporate and Trust Structures: Using a non-US “blocker” company or an irrevocable foreign trust can legally move ownership away from the individual.

Life Insurance: For those unwilling to restructure, a policy covering the projected estate tax offers a financial safety net for heirs.

Each of these methods comes with regulatory complexities in both India and the US. Legal and tax experts strongly advise professional guidance before implementation.