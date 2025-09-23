Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund has signalled its entry into India’s active equity market with the debut of the JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund. Subscriptions are being accepted until 7 October. Following allocation, the scheme will reopen for regular purchase and redemption cycles within five working days. This open-ended fund targets long-term capital growth, dynamically investing in large, mid, and small-cap shares. With this launch, Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund steps into the segment of asset managers adopting adaptable, active equity strategies in response to India’s broadening stock universe.

The scheme is offered solely as a direct growth plan and levies no exit charge. Investors may begin with a minimum lump-sum or switch-in amount of Rs 500, while any extra contribution must be in multiples of Re 1. SIPs require at least Rs 500 per instalment, also in increments of Re 1, with a minimum commitment of six payments. Benchmarking takes place against the Nifty 500 Index (TRI), and portfolio management is overseen by Tanvi Kacheria and Sahil Chaudhary. The maximum Total Expense Ratio (TER) is set at 2.25%, matching SEBI’s stipulated cap.

Fund structure

Within the fund’s structure, equity and related securities receive an allocation ranging from 65% up to 100%, cutting across companies of varying market size. Debt and money market instruments may account for as much as 35%, while units of REITs and InvITs can form up to 10% of holdings. This wide-ranging remit enables responsive allocation shifts in line with evolving market circumstances, offering investors access to a multi-segment equity basket.

Portfolio construction draws on a systematic strategy, blending insights from fund managers with advanced data analytics. The investible set is framed through the investment team’s assessment—factors under scrutiny include governance, debt servicing standards, regulatory adherence, and prevailing market sentiment. BlackRock Inc. provides signal research scores derived from extensive data, machine learning algorithms, and refined analytic processes. These signals are frequently re-evaluated and tailored for ongoing relevance.

Paytm Money, a wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications Limited (OCL) and a leading wealth-tech platform simplifying wealth management and equity investing through a technology-first approach, has launched India’s first Systematic Active Equity (SAE) fund for retail investors. In collaboration with JioBlackRock, Paytm Money will offer subscriptions to the JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, an equity scheme utilising BlackRock’s SAE methodology for the very first time in India.

As highlighted by the fund house, "This unique combination of technology and human expertise helps overcome behavioural biases, enabling systematic investing approaches to generate new insights and create investment models that can learn and improve over time." The optimisation process is powered by BlackRock’s Aladdin technology platform, licensed to JioBlackRock AMC. The framework integrates considerations such as risk constraints, transaction costs, liquidity factors, and sector-specific boundaries.

The rationale behind launching the scheme was outlined as follows: "The Indian equity market has grown by 12.91% over the last decade, generating an explosion of information that is difficult for humans to evaluate in real time. The Jio BlackRock Flexi Cap Fund leverages BlackRock’s innovations to harness this data at scale and in real time, making it ideal for investors seeking a modern, diversified strategy that combines human expertise with machine efficiency."

The fund house also observed, "Investing doesn’t have to be complex or daunting. With the Jio BlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, you can complement your portfolio with a differentiated approach."

Nilesh D Naik, Head of Investment Products at Share.Market (PhonePe Wealth), said: "SIP is the preferred method to reduce timing risk. Given the current market environment, investors with a lump sum may be better off deploying funds via a systematic transfer plan (STP) over the next 6–12 months."

JioBlackRock Mutual Fund stated, "The JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund provides exposure across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks, allowing investors to tap into growth potential across market segments — all through a single fund. The fund follows a systematic approach to stock selection and portfolio construction, differentiating it from traditional and purely fundamental strategies."