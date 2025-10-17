JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund reopens for subscription after Rs 1,500 crore NFO success

The JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, which concluded its New Fund Offer (NFO) period with a collection of Rs 1,500 crore, is set to reopen for continuous subscription on 17 October 2025. The fund has attracted over 150 institutional investors and nearly 6.35 lakh retail investors. This reopening follows the commencement of unit allotment from 13 October, marking a significant milestone for the fund house. The JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund is an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap, and small cap stocks, offering flexibility and diversification for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Scheme Information Document (SID) states the fund is suitable for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation and those interested in equity and equity-related instruments across market capitalisations. The scheme provides access to over 1,000 Indian stocks spanning small, mid, and large caps. It leverages 40 years of BlackRock's systematic investing expertise, maintains a low total expense ratio (TER) of 0.50%, and imposes no exit load, factors expected to attract a broad range of investors.

The JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund adopts the Systematic Active Equity (SAE) approach, making it India's first active equity fund to deploy this strategy. SAE is built on a systematic methodology for stock selection and portfolio construction, enabling fund managers to proactively respond to market conditions and opportunities. BlackRock Inc.'s signal research scores, derived from big data analytics and machine learning, further support decision making.

Advertisement

JioBlackRock Mutual Fund expressed gratitude for the investor response during the NFO period, reflecting strong demand. The scheme's rapid mobilisation of capital demonstrates growing investor confidence in systematic and data-driven investment strategies within the Indian mutual fund industry.

The allocation strategy for the fund involves investing 65-100% in equity and equity-related securities across large, mid, and small cap companies. The scheme may also allocate 0-35% to debt and money market instruments, and up to 10% in units of REITs and InvITs. The fund's benchmark is the Nifty 500 Index (TRI), and it is managed by Tanvi Kacheria and Sahil Chaudhary. Regulatory guidelines allow for a maximum TER of up to 2.25%.

Unit allotment commenced on 13 October 2025, and the scheme officially reopens for ongoing subscription from 17 October 2025. This timeline aligns with standard industry practices for mutual fund launches, offering early investors access to scheme units and enabling further participation from a wider investor base.

Advertisement

The minimum application amount for a lumpsum or switch-in investment is Rs 500, with subsequent investments allowed in any amount. For systematic investment plans (SIP), the minimum is also Rs 500, with incremental investments in multiples of Re 1 and a minimum of six instalments. The fund does not levy any exit load, providing investors with flexibility.

The JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund's launch and reopening come at a time when investors are increasingly seeking diversified exposure to India's equity markets. The fund's systematic approach, broad stock universe, and focus on active management position it as a significant offering within the competitive mutual fund landscape.