Kotak Mutual Fund partners with CBSE to launch investor education and awareness initiative

Kotak Mutual Fund launched an investor education and awareness initiative called ‘Seekho Paiso ki Bhasha’ in partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). This aimed at improving financial literacy by conducting an extensive series of education and awareness programs aimed at empowering teachers across India, according to a press release from Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mutual Fund, said, “Through ‘Seekho Paiso ki Bhasha’ we are committed to promoting financial empowerment, we recognise that teachers stand as architects of our nation’s future, shaping the future generations. Through our Investor Education and Awareness Program in partnership with the CBSE to educate and create awareness amongst the teachers about the investment knowledge, we aim that this helps in creating a future where the teachers not only shape minds but also the economic backbone of our nation.”

This initiative aims at educating and creating awareness, to around 75,000 educators with an aim to empower them and foster their growth of financial understanding, and ultimately which can help contribute to India's journey towards a potentially progressive future.

The initiative will include around 1,000 financial literacy programmes, scheduled between September and October 2023, ‘Seekho Paiso ki Bhasha’, is geared with an aim to shape a generation of financially informed citizens.

The programmes are set to be held in more than 100 locations, ensuring a broad reach and accessibility for teachers across the nation.

By the end of the programme, Kotak Mutual Fund intends to reach around 75,000 plus CBSE teachers, out of which 50 per cent of the teachers are expected to be women educators. This drive to empower women educators with financial literacy underscores the need to fostering equitable growth and development, as per the release.

As a part of this initiative Kotak Mutual Fund has brought on board over 500 proficient trainers from Centre for Investment Education and Learning (CIEL) who will lead these impactful sessions, ensuring that quality and relevance are upheld throughout the program.

B Saha, Director of CBSE, stated, that CBSE has taken the initiative to sensitise teachers of affiliated schools across the country. “Many financial institutions have supported this initiative,” he said.