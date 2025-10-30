Mirae Asset launches Nifty Energy, Smallcap 250 ETFs to expand thematic investment offerings

Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) has unveiled two new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) — the Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF and the Mirae Asset Nifty Smallcap 250 ETF — alongside regulatory approval for its Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund. With these launches, the fund house continues to broaden its thematic and index-based investment range, catering to investors looking for sectoral and diversified equity exposure.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF will track the Nifty Energy Total Return Index, which represents companies across India’s energy landscape — including oil and gas producers, power utilities, and renewable energy firms. Roughly half of the index’s weight is allocated to oil, gas, and consumable fuel companies, while the remainder is distributed among power and capital goods sectors. The ETF will be jointly managed by Ekta Gala and Akshay Udeshi.

The Mirae Asset Nifty Smallcap 250 ETF, managed by Ekta Gala and Ritesh Patel, will mirror the Nifty Smallcap 250 Total Return Index. This benchmark tracks 250 companies ranked between 251 and 500 by full market capitalisation within the Nifty 500 universe, offering investors exposure to India’s dynamic and fast-growing small-cap segment.

Advertisement

Both new fund offers (NFOs) will open for subscription on October 31 and close on November 4, 2025. Units will reopen for trading on November 10, 2025. The minimum investment during the NFO period is ₹5,000, with subsequent investments in multiples of ₹1.

With these additions, Mirae Asset expands its ETF suite beyond the existing offerings that track indices such as the Nifty 50, Nifty Next 50, and Nifty Midcap 150 — strengthening its position as a diversified index fund player in India’s fast-growing ETF market.

Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund

In a parallel development, Mirae Asset has also received approval for the launch of the Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund — an open-ended equity scheme focused on India’s booming infrastructure sector. The fund’s objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies expected to benefit from large-scale infrastructure development across the country.

Advertisement

According to industry projections, India’s infrastructure sector is expected to grow by around 11% annually until 2026, reaching an estimated $200 billion by the end of next year. Between 2026 and 2031, the sector is forecast to maintain an 8–10% annual growth rate, driven by increased government spending, private participation, and urbanisation.

The fund will invest 80–100% of its corpus in equities and equity-related instruments of infrastructure-linked companies — including those in construction, energy, power, logistics, telecom, metals, capital goods, and engineering. Up to 20% may be invested in non-infrastructure equities or debt instruments, while up to 10% may be allocated to REITs and InvITs to provide moderate diversification. Its benchmark will be the BSE Infrastructure Total Return Index (TRI).

The Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund will be managed by Bharti Sawant, a veteran fund manager with over 18 years of experience. The NFO price is set at ₹11 per unit, with a minimum investment of ₹5,000 and SIP options starting from ₹99. An exit load of 1% will apply for redemptions within one year. Both direct and regular plans will be available to investors.

With these launches, Mirae Asset underscores its commitment to offering investors access to both passive index-based and actively managed thematic opportunities, aligning with India’s structural growth stories in energy, infrastructure, and emerging small-cap enterprises.