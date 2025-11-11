Business Today
DSP Mutual Fund launches MSCI India ETF: All you need to know

Seeking a diversified path into Indian equities, DSP Mutual Fund unveils a fresh ETF tracking a broad market segment.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 11, 2025 11:39 AM IST
DSP Mutual Fund launches MSCI India ETF: All you need to know Mutual fund: This product also forms part of the asset manager’s passive range covering equity, debt, and commodities.
SUMMARY
  • DSP Mutual Fund has launched the DSP MSCI India ETF, offering exposure to a diversified portfolio of large- and mid-cap stocks across key sectors.
  • The ETF aims to replicate the MSCI India Index, providing broader market exposure compared to narrower benchmarks like the Nifty 50.
  • The MSCI India Index has shown a 14% annualised return over 27 years, indicating its resilience through various market cycles.

DSP Mutual Fund has introduced the DSP MSCI India ETF, offering investors a strategic avenue to capture a diversified portfolio of large- and mid-cap stocks across critical sectors such as technology, financials, consumer services, and more. The New Fund Offer opened on 10 November and is set to close on 17 November. It stands poised to replicate the MSCI India Index, which spans well beyond narrower benchmarks like the Nifty 50, aiming to provide a more balanced exposure to India’s rapidly evolving economy. This product also forms part of the asset manager’s passive range covering equity, debt, and commodities.

Analysts say a potential revival in global investor sentiment toward India could impact stocks included in the MSCI India Index. While foreign institutional investment in Indian equities has moderated significantly since late 2021—approximately ₹1.4 trillion in outflows—the MSCI India Index itself has maintained a track record of around 14% annualised return over the past 27 years.

This historical performance showcases the index’s endurance through varied market cycles. By anchoring to such an index, the DSP MSCI India ETF aspires to capture potential gains from a broad segment of the market, rather than focusing on a handful of top stocks.

Unlike overseas-listed ETFs, dividends received and portfolio rebalancing within this fund are not subjected to immediate taxation in India, an aspect that might enhance long-term efficiency for domestic and non-resident participants.

Those seeking monthly SIP-related projections should note that no official figures on 3-year or 5-year SIP returns have been provided. DSP Mutual Fund, which already manages an array of active and passive products, highlights the ETF’s potential as a cost-effective route to capitalise on India's dynamic growth without having to select individual stocks.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 11, 2025 11:39 AM IST
