Mutual fund miracle: How this mid cap fund turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 4 crore in 30 years; should you invest?

Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund, one of India’s oldest and largest mid-cap equity schemes, has delivered a staggering 400-fold return over 30 years. Launched in 1995, the fund has rewarded long-term investors through a disciplined growth strategy, consistent stock selection, and diversification across high-potential mid-cap companies.

With an Assets Under Management (AUM) of around ₹38,400 crore, the fund maintains a growth-oriented philosophy focused on identifying companies with above-average earnings potential and solid fundamentals. This focus has helped investors capture the wealth creation potential of India’s emerging corporate sector while balancing risk through diversification.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the fund house, the scheme’s Net Asset Value (NAV) has surged from ₹10 at inception to Rs 2,001.69 as of September 2025 — a 180-fold rise, translating to a lumpsum growth of ₹1 lakh into ₹4 crore. This performance underscores the power of compounding and the benefits of staying invested through multiple market cycles.

Performance snapshot

Over the last three years, the fund delivered a 25.45% CAGR, while the five-year return stood at an impressive 30.62% CAGR. For longer holding periods, the 10-year and 20-year returns came in at 17.90% and 17.76% CAGR respectively. Such consistency across decades showcases the fund’s resilience through bull and bear markets alike.

The portfolio allocation remains true to its mid-cap focus — with financials forming 25% of exposure, followed by consumer discretionary and industrials at around 17% each. Other key sectors include healthcare, technology, energy, and materials. This broad-based diversification has helped mitigate risk while capturing sectoral growth opportunities.

Advertisement

A spokesperson from the fund house noted, “The performance highlights our disciplined growth-oriented strategy over three decades. It reinforces the importance of staying invested for the long term in fundamentally strong mid-cap companies.”

SIP investors

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) investors, too, have seen remarkable gains. A monthly SIP of ₹1,000 since inception would today be worth about ₹2.25 crore, yielding an XIRR of 23%. More recently, investors who contributed ₹10,000 monthly for the last 10 years (total ₹12 lakh invested) would have accumulated ₹36.9 lakh, translating to an annualised return of 21.39%.

These numbers highlight how long-term SIPs in growth-oriented mid-cap funds can harness volatility to create significant wealth over time.

How it stacks up against peers

Advertisement

Within the mid-cap category, competition remains fierce. Over the past six months, Helios Mid Cap Fund – Direct Plan led with 27.07% returns, while Invesco India Mid Cap Fund – Direct Plan topped the one- and three-year charts with 8.35% and 28.59% gains respectively. For the five-year period, Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund – Direct Plan dominated with a 34.64% CAGR, reflecting strong long-term momentum.

| Time Period | Top Performing Fund Name | Return (%) | Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund (%) |

|--------------|-----------------------------------------------|-------------|--------------------------------------|

| 6 Months | Helios Mid Cap Fund - Direct Plan | 27.07 | 20.45 |

| 1 Year | Invesco India Mid Cap Fund - Direct Plan | 8.35 | 22.35 |

| 3 Years | Invesco India Mid Cap Fund - Direct Plan | 28.59 | 25.45 |

| 5 Years | Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund - Direct Plan | 34.64 | 30.62 |

| 10 Years | — | — | 17.90 |

| 20 Years | — | — | 17.76 |

Advertisement

Investor takeaway

While Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund’s 30-year performance is extraordinary, replicating such returns in the future may be challenging given market maturity and valuations. However, for investors with a 7–10 year horizon, a disciplined SIP approach in quality mid-cap funds can still deliver robust inflation-beating returns. The key lies not in timing the market, but in time spent in the market.