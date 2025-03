Mutual Fund: Quant Mutual Fund's AUM touches its highest Rs 94,000 cr, NAV at all time high, AMC informs investors

Quant Mutual Fund on Saturday informed its investors that its Assets Under Management (AUM) and Net Asset Value (NAV) for most schemes are at an all-time-high. As of July 12, 2024, its total AUM was over Rs 94,000 crore. In January 2024, Quant MF crossed Rs 50,000 crore Assets Under Management (AUM).

Related Articles

The message reported that the fund house experienced net outflows of Rs 696 crore and net equity outflows of Rs 877 crore within the past three weeks.

Earlier in the day, Quant Mutual Fund informed its investors that the Sebi's data collection was not in the nature of routine inquiry but was part of a court-approved search-and-seizure operation. On July 13, the mutual fund house issued an email to its investors.

Net Asset Value (NAV) is a key metric used in finance to determine the market value per unit of a fund. To compute the NAV, you take the total market value of the fund's investments, subtract any liabilities and expenses, and then divide that figure by the total number of outstanding units in the fund. It's common practice for investment schemes to disclose their NAVs on a daily basis, providing investors with up-to-date information on the fund's value per unit.

Date Scheme Name Option NAV(₹) %Chg 12-Jul-2024 quant Absolute Fund - Direct (G) Growth 468.8417 +0.11 12-Jul-2024 quant Absolute Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 64.9389 +0.10 12-Jul-2024 quant Absolute Fund (G) Growth 436.2373 +0.10 12-Jul-2024 quant Absolute Fund (IDCW) Dividend 60.1698 +0.10 12-Jul-2024 quant Active Fund - Direct (G) Growth 778.0553 -0.10 12-Jul-2024 quant Active Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 90.1072 -0.10 12-Jul-2024 quant Active Fund (G) Growth 722.2126 -0.11 12-Jul-2024 quant Active Fund (IDCW) Dividend 82.5968 -0.11 12-Jul-2024 quant BFSI Fund - Direct (G) Growth 17.4965 +0.37 12-Jul-2024 quant BFSI Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 17.5171 +0.37 12-Jul-2024 quant BFSI Fund - Regular (G) Growth 17.1943 +0.36 12-Jul-2024 quant BFSI Fund - Regular (IDCW) Dividend 17.1927 +0.36 12-Jul-2024 quant Business Cycle Fund - Direct (G) Growth 18.1838 -0.24 12-Jul-2024 quant Business Cycle Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 18.1722 -0.24 12-Jul-2024 quant Business Cycle Fund - Regular (G) Growth 17.8667 -0.24 12-Jul-2024 quant Business Cycle Fund - Regular (IDCW) Dividend 17.8838 -0.24 12-Jul-2024 quant Commodities Fund - Direct (G) Growth 13.7952 -0.18 12-Jul-2024 quant Commodities Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 13.7922 -0.18 12-Jul-2024 quant Commodities Fund - Regular (G) Growth 13.6755 -0.18 12-Jul-2024 quant Commodities Fund - Regular (IDCW) Dividend 13.6728 -0.18 12-Jul-2024 quant Consumption Fund - Direct (G) Growth 11.5815 +0.08 12-Jul-2024 quant Consumption Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 11.5807 +0.08 12-Jul-2024 quant Consumption Fund - Regular (G) Growth 11.4917 +0.08 12-Jul-2024 quant Consumption Fund - Regular (IDCW) Dividend 11.4966 +0.08 12-Jul-2024 quant Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund-Direct (G) Growth 17.4749 +0.03 12-Jul-2024 quant Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund-Direct (IDCW) Dividend 17.4710 +0.03 12-Jul-2024 quant Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund-Regular (G) Growth 17.1282 +0.03 12-Jul-2024 quant Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund-Regular (IDCW) Dividend 17.1298 +0.03 12-Jul-2024 quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund - Direct (G) Growth 452.4162 +0.09 12-Jul-2024 quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 60.3098 +0.09 12-Jul-2024 quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund - Regular (G) Growth 408.9772 +0.09 12-Jul-2024 quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund - Regular (IDCW) Dividend 56.7947 +0.09 12-Jul-2024 quant ESG Equity Fund - Direct (G) Growth 37.4169 -0.03 12-Jul-2024 quant ESG Equity Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 37.3736 -0.03 12-Jul-2024 quant ESG Equity Fund (G) Growth 35.3439 -0.03 12-Jul-2024 quant ESG Equity Fund (IDCW) Dividend 35.1714 -0.03 12-Jul-2024 quant Flexi Cap Fund - Direct (G) Growth 119.6002 -0.22 12-Jul-2024 quant Flexi Cap Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 81.3750 -0.22 12-Jul-2024 quant Flexi Cap Fund (G) Growth 108.9007 -0.23 12-Jul-2024 quant Flexi Cap Fund (IDCW) Dividend 77.8352 -0.23 12-Jul-2024 quant Focused Fund - Direct (G) Growth 100.1128 +0.23 12-Jul-2024 quant Focused Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 58.5248 +0.23 12-Jul-2024 quant Focused Fund (G) Growth 91.6334 +0.23 12-Jul-2024 quant Focused Fund (IDCW) Dividend 68.1327 +0.23 12-Jul-2024 quant Gilt Fund - Direct (G) Growth 11.2112 -0.01 12-Jul-2024 quant Gilt Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 11.2114 -0.01 12-Jul-2024 quant Gilt Fund - Regular (G) Growth 11.0538 -0.01 12-Jul-2024 quant Gilt Fund - Regular (IDCW) Dividend 11.0611 -0.01 12-Jul-2024 quant Healthcare Fund - Direct (G) Growth 15.7310 -0.43 12-Jul-2024 quant Healthcare Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 15.7295 -0.43 12-Jul-2024 quant Healthcare Fund - Regular (G) Growth 15.4793 -0.43 12-Jul-2024 quant Healthcare Fund - Regular (IDCW) Dividend 15.4802 -0.43 12-Jul-2024 quant Infrastructure Fund - Direct (G) Growth 47.6068 -0.29 12-Jul-2024 quant Infrastructure Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 47.5705 -0.29 12-Jul-2024 quant Infrastructure Fund (G) Growth 43.9245 -0.29 12-Jul-2024 quant Infrastructure Fund (IDCW) Dividend 43.8262 -0.29 12-Jul-2024 quant Large and Mid Cap Fund - Direct (B) Growth 129.8498 +0.05 12-Jul-2024 quant Large and Mid Cap Fund - Direct (G) Growth 140.0183 +0.06 12-Jul-2024 quant Large and Mid Cap Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 65.2134 +0.06 12-Jul-2024 quant Large and Mid Cap Fund (B) Dividend 129.8498 +0.05 12-Jul-2024 quant Large and Mid Cap Fund (G) Growth 129.5639 +0.05 12-Jul-2024 quant Large and Mid Cap Fund (IDCW) Dividend 79.0852 +0.05 12-Jul-2024 quant Large Cap Fund - Direct (G) Growth 16.0365 +0.14 12-Jul-2024 quant Large Cap Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 16.0394 +0.14 12-Jul-2024 quant Large Cap Fund (G) Growth 15.5299 +0.14 12-Jul-2024 quant Large Cap Fund (IDCW) Dividend 15.5243 +0.14 12-Jul-2024 quant Liquid Fund-UD Investor Education Plan (G) Growth 12.3176 +0.02 12-Jul-2024 quant Liquid Fund-Unclaimed Dividend Plan (G) Growth 12.3175 +0.02 12-Jul-2024 quant Liquid Fund-Unclaimed Redemption Plan (G) Growth 12.3595 +0.02 12-Jul-2024 quant Liquid Fund-UR Investor Education Plan (G) Growth 12.3175 +0.02 12-Jul-2024 quant Liquid Fund - Direct (G) Growth 39.6070 +0.02 12-Jul-2024 quant Liquid Fund - Direct (IDCW-D) Dividend 13.2604 0.00 12-Jul-2024 quant Liquid Fund - Direct (IDCW-M) Dividend 15.6596 +0.02 12-Jul-2024 quant Liquid Fund - Direct (IDCW-W) Dividend 14.3455 +0.02 12-Jul-2024 quant Liquid Fund (G) Growth 38.6952 +0.02 12-Jul-2024 quant Liquid Fund (IDCW-D) Dividend 12.8495 0.00 12-Jul-2024 quant Liquid Fund (IDCW-M) Dividend 15.1961 +0.02 12-Jul-2024 quant Liquid Fund (IDCW-W) Dividend 13.5290 +0.02 12-Jul-2024 quant Manufacturing Fund - Direct (G) Growth 17.1151 -0.16 12-Jul-2024 quant Manufacturing Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 17.1144 -0.16 12-Jul-2024 quant Manufacturing Fund - Regular (G) Growth 16.8550 -0.17 12-Jul-2024 quant Manufacturing Fund - Regular (IDCW) Dividend 16.9906 -0.17 12-Jul-2024 quant Mid Cap Fund - Direct (G) Growth 278.2819 +0.01 12-Jul-2024 quant Mid Cap Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 97.7449 +0.01 12-Jul-2024 quant Mid Cap Fund (G) Growth 250.9510 +0.01 12-Jul-2024 quant Mid Cap Fund (IDCW) Dividend 89.2132 +0.01 12-Jul-2024 quant Momentum Fund - Direct (G) Growth 15.9427 -0.11 12-Jul-2024 quant Momentum Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 15.9279 -0.11 12-Jul-2024 quant Momentum Fund - Regular (G) Growth 15.7894 -0.12 12-Jul-2024 quant Momentum Fund - Regular (IDCW) Dividend 15.7401 -0.11 12-Jul-2024 quant Multi Asset Fund - Direct (G) Growth 142.1976 +0.12 12-Jul-2024 quant Multi Asset Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 131.0516 +0.12 12-Jul-2024 quant Multi Asset Fund (G) Growth 134.2561 +0.12 12-Jul-2024 quant Multi Asset Fund (IDCW) Dividend 123.0723 +0.12 12-Jul-2024 quant Overnight Fund - Direct (G) Growth 11.1613 +0.02 12-Jul-2024 quant Overnight Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 11.1641 +0.02 12-Jul-2024 quant Overnight Fund - Regular (G) Growth 11.1383 +0.02 12-Jul-2024 quant Overnight Fund - Regular (IDCW) Dividend 11.1262 +0.02 12-Jul-2024 quant PSU Fund - Direct (G) Growth 12.7723 +1.05 12-Jul-2024 quant PSU Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 12.7806 +1.05 12-Jul-2024 quant PSU Fund - Regular (G) Growth 12.6948 +1.05 12-Jul-2024 quant PSU Fund - Regular (IDCW) Dividend 12.6966 +1.05 12-Jul-2024 quant Quantamental Fund - Direct (G) Growth 26.6073 +0.34 12-Jul-2024 quant Quantamental Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 26.7549 +0.34 12-Jul-2024 quant Quantamental Fund (G) Growth 25.2617 +0.34 12-Jul-2024 quant Quantamental Fund (IDCW) Dividend 25.2914 +0.34 12-Jul-2024 quant Small Cap Fund - (G) Growth 274.5505 -0.14 12-Jul-2024 quant Small Cap Fund - (IDCW) Dividend 218.3401 -0.14 12-Jul-2024 quant Small Cap Fund - Direct (G) Growth 295.4162 -0.14 12-Jul-2024 quant Small Cap Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 230.9279 -0.14 12-Jul-2024 quant Teck Fund - Direct (G) Growth 13.6701 +0.72 12-Jul-2024 quant Teck Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 13.6639 +0.72 12-Jul-2024 quant Teck Fund - Regular (G) Growth 13.4873 +0.72 12-Jul-2024 quant Teck Fund - Regular (IDCW) Dividend 13.4903 +0.72 12-Jul-2024 quant Value Fund - Direct (G) Growth 22.5518 +0.38 12-Jul-2024 quant Value Fund - Direct (IDCW) Dividend 21.4274 +0.38 12-Jul-2024 quant Value Fund (G) Growth 21.5740 +0.37 12-Jul-2024 quant Value Fund (IDCW) Dividend 21.6926 +0.37

The firm, incorporated in December 2007, commenced its operations in May 2008.

Quant Mutual Fund provides a wide range of investment op ions to its esteemed customers. With a total of 27 mutual fund schemes in its portfolio, Quant Mutual Fund caters to various investment preferences and risk appetites. Among these schemes, 21 belong to the Equity category, 3 to the Hybrid category, and 3 to the Debt category.

Among its top offerings are the flagship schemes that have garnered significant investor interest and contributed substantially to its AUM. These include the Quant Small Cap Fund, Quant Active Fund, and Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund, highlighting the fund's focus on diverse investment opportunities and growth prospects.

1. Quant Small Cap Fund

Fund Size: Rs 22,967 Crs

Return (p.a): + 51.85%

2. Quant Infrastructure Fund

Fund Size: Rs 3,882 Crs

Return (p.a): + 48.06%

3. Quant Mid Cap Fund

Fund Size: Rs 8,747 Crs

Return (p.a): +43.81%

4. Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund

Fund Size: Rs 10,528 Crs

Return (p.a): + 40.34%

5. Quant Flexi Cap Fund

Fund Size: Rs 6,885 Crs

Return (p.a): +40.24%