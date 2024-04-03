Mutual Funds: KYC with bank statement, utility bill invalid. See valid documents that can be used

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has made some changes in in the Know Your Client (KYC) documentation. From April 1, that is the new finanical year, the Sebi has limited the range of documents accepted for proof of identity or address, which will impact both new and existing investors.

Mutual fund investors have to complete KYC formalities before initiating their investments. Generally, the investors need to fill in a KYC form and furnish valid proof of identity (POI) and proof of address (POA) documents, which are subsequently registered with a KYC Registration Agency (KRA) by the mutual fund house or a Sebi-registered entity.

Accepted proof of identity documents that investors need to furnish:



— Aadhaar

— Passport

— Driving licence

— Voter ID card

— NREGA job card

— Any other document sanctioned by the Centre in agreement with the regulator.

Documents that won't be accepted

Bank statements or utility bills will no longer be accepted for KYC completion. Mutual Fund Distributors were informed of this policy change through emails from registrar and transfer agents like CAMS and KFin Technologies in early March.

KYC procedure

Investors can complete the KYC formalities online by using the Aadhaar-based e-KYC system. Investors can log on to the mutual fund website, or its registrar or third-party distributor websites that allow investments in mutual funds to get this done.

A validation of investor credentials is done by sending an OTP on the mobile number registered with Aadhaar.

Besides, the investor should have a smartphobe that can access the camera, location and microphone.

The investor must submit a self-attested copy of their PAN card and a signature image on plain paper to finalise the process. After completing the KYC, they can begin investing in mutual funds.