PPFAS Mutual Fund updates Flexi Cap scheme, confirms CFO Himanshoo Bohara's resignation

PPFAS Mutual Fund has announced the resignation of Himanshoo Bohara, who served as both Chief Financial Officer and Whole-Time Director on the board of PPFAS Asset Management. His departure is effective from the close of business on September 29, 2025, as per a notice issued to unitholders.

The fund house confirmed the change through a notice cum addendum, which also stated that all references to Bohara in the Statement of Additional Information (SAI) have been removed. Other terms and conditions of the SAI remain unchanged.

The update also comes alongside a significant change in the fundamental attributes of the popular Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund. The fund, known for its long-term value investing philosophy, will now include an Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal (IDCW) option in addition to the existing growth option. Investors will have the choice between Payout and Re-investment under the IDCW facility, with growth continuing as the default selection.

Earlier, the fund was available only in direct and regular plans with growth options. The inclusion of IDCW introduces added flexibility for investors seeking regular income from their holdings.

In compliance with SEBI regulations, PPFAS has announced a 30-day exit window for unitholders who may not agree with the changes. The window will remain open from October 1 to October 30, 2025, allowing investors to redeem or switch units without exit load during this period.

Any redemption or switch requests can be submitted at official acceptance points of PPFAS Mutual Fund or through depository participants in the case of demat holdings.

The fund house has not yet named a successor for Bohara.