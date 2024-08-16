Quant Mutual Fund: MF house takes cash holding to Rs 12,000 cr from Rs 5,861 cr in June. Check details 

Quant Mutual Fund, which was under Sebi's lens, for a suspected front-running case, significantly increased its cash holdings in July 2024, by increasing it by 100% in July from 7.17% in June to 14.03%. During this period, the fund house's cash reserves rose from approximately Rs 5,861 crore in June to around Rs 12,269 crore in July. As of July 2024, the total assets under management (AUM) in equity for Quant Mutual Fund stood at Rs 75,186 crore.

Quant Mutual Fund, established in 1996, is one of the top mutual fund houses in India, boasting a journey of over 22 years in the asset management sector. The fund offers a wide array of investment products spanning various asset classes. With a total of 21 equity mutual fund schemes under its management, Quant Mutual Fund stands out with three schemes holding cash positions surpassing Rs 1,000 crore. Notably, in July, the Quant Small Cap Fund allocated a substantial cash amount of Rs 3,223.24 crore, a notable rise from its previous Rs 420 crore allocation in June. The total assets under management (AUM) in equity for the small-cap fund tallied approximately Rs 21,306.54 crore.

The fund house currently manages assets worth Rs 96,626 crore as of July 2024, compared to Rs 90,625 crore in June 2024, reflecting a month-on-month increase in Assets Under Management (AUM) of Rs 6,000 crore. The breakdown of the fund house's transactions in July, based on the data provided by Prime Database, is as follows: purchases and sales.

Top Quant MF funds

1. Quant Mid Cap Fund, which is a mid cap fund, held Rs 2,051.85 crore in its portfolio as of July 2024, a significant increase from Rs 551.35 crore in June. The fund's equity Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 7,231.07 crore.

Quant Mid Cap Fund Direct-Growth has a notable track record spanning over 11 years and 7 months since its inception on January 1, 2013. With assets under management (AUM) amounting to Rs 9,283 crores as of June 30, 2024, this fund falls within the medium-sized category relative to its peers.

Sporting an expense ratio of 0.58%, a figure consistent with industry standards for midcap funds, Quant Mid Cap Fund Direct-Growth exhibited a commendable return of 56.41% over the last 1 year. Since its launch, the fund has delivered an average annual return of 20.43% and has demonstrated the potential to double invested capital every 3 years.

The fund's top 5 holdings are in Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Steel Authority Of India Ltd.

2. Quant Flexi Cap Fund possessed Rs 1,273.87 crore in cash in its portfolio, with an equity AUM of Rs 6,161.87 crore.

Quant Flexi Cap Fund Direct-Growth has been there for 11 years and 7 months. It currently manages assets worth ₹7,436 Crores as of June 30, 2024, positioning it as a medium-sized fund within its category. The fund maintains a competitive expense ratio of 0.59%, aligning closely with industry standards for Flexi Cap funds.

Over the past year, Quant Flexi Cap Fund Direct-Growth has recorded an impressive return of 54.06%. Since its inception, the fund has delivered an average annual return of 21.67% and has doubled the initial investment every 3 years. This solid performance underscores its ability to generate consistent returns in line with peer funds. Additionally, the fund demonstrates average risk management capabilities during market downturns.

Quant Flexi Cap Fund Direct-Growth exhibits a diversified investment strategy, with a focus on sectors such as Energy, Financials, Consumer Staples, Automobile, and Healthcare. Notably, the fund has a relatively lower exposure to Energy and Financial sectors compared to other funds in its category, indicating a strategic asset allocation approach.

3. Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund had approximately Rs 559.46 crore in its portfolio as of July 2024, making it the second-largest in terms of equity AUM at Rs 10,505.96 crore. In June, the fund had around Rs 364.36 crore in cash in its portfolio.

Quant Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) Tax Saver Fund Direct-Growth has been operational for 11 years and 7 months. As of June 30, Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund Direct-Growth managed assets totaling Rs 11,065 Crores, positioning it as a medium-sized fund within its category. Notably, the fund boasts a relatively low expense ratio of 0.71%, distinguishing it from many other ELSS funds.

In terms of performance, the fund has showcased strong results, evidenced by a remarkable 50.34% return over the past year. Since its inception, Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund Direct-Growth has maintained an average annual return of 23.05%, reflecting its consistent growth trajectory. Remarkably, investors have seen their investments double every 3 years within this fund.

While the fund aligns with industry standards in terms of return consistency, its capability to mitigate losses in a declining market falls slightly below the average for similar funds in its category.

The fund's top 5 holdings are in Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., Life Insurance Corporation of India.



4. Quant Large Cap Fund had about Rs 442.83 crore in cash in its portfolio as of July 2024. Quant Business Cycle Fund held Rs 246.60 crore in cash in its portfolio as of July 2024.

Quant Large Cap Fund Direct - Growth has been established for 2 years. As of June 30, 2024, the fund holds assets under management (AUM) valued at ₹1,895 Crores. With an expense ratio of 0.54%, Quant Large Cap Fund Direct - Growth boasts a lower cost structure compared to its peers in the large-cap segment.

Over the past year, the fund has demonstrated strong performance with returns of 44.77%. Since its inception, Quant Large Cap Fund Direct - Growth has delivered an average annual return of 25.39%. The fund has allocated the majority of its portfolio to sectors such as Consumer Staples, Energy, Healthcare, Insurance, and Financials, while maintaining lower exposure to Consumer Staples and Energy sectors in comparison to its counterparts.

The top 5 holdings of Quant Large Cap Fund Direct - Growth include prominent entities like Life Insurance Corporation of India, ITC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., and United Spirits Ltd.

Holdings in July

The fund house has recently increased its holdings in a diversified portfolio of 42 stocks. Some of the key additions to their portfolio include Juniper Hotels, Mangalam Cement, HFCL, Container Corporation of India, IRCTC, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Zydus Lifesciences, Gail (India), Aadhar Housing Finance, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Orient Cement, HUL, LIC, Grasim Industries, and Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals.

Slashed holdings

The fund house reduced its investments in approximately 18 stocks, comprising NACL Industries, Ramco Cements, Care Ratings, EIL, SAIL, Jindal Steel & Power, Tata Steel, RIL, IRFC, HDFC Bank, Oracle Financial Services Software, Samvardhana Motherson International, and Ikio Lightning.