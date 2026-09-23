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Tata Asset Management launches long-short SIF: What is new for investors

Tata Asset Management launches long-short SIF: What is new for investors

Tata Asset Management has entered the long-short multi-asset space with the launch of its Titanium Active Asset Allocator Long-Short Fund under the Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) platform.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 4:09 PM IST
Tata Asset Management launches long-short SIF: What is new for investorsThe fund has a broad mandate. Equity, including REITs, can account for 35% to 100% of the portfolio, while debt and money-market instruments can range from 0% to 65%.

Tata Asset Management has launched the Titanium Active Asset Allocator Long-Short Fund, a multi-asset strategy under its Titanium Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) platform. The New Fund Offer (NFO) opened on September 23 and will remain open until October 7.

For investors, the key difference is the fund’s market-neutral, multi-strategy approach. Instead of relying primarily on equity markets rising, the scheme will seek potential returns from equity and commodity arbitrage, fixed-income accrual, derivatives and selected special situations.

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₹10 lakh minimum investment at PAN level

Investors will need to meet the ₹10 lakh minimum aggregate investment requirement across all Titanium SIF strategies offered by Tata Asset Management at the PAN level. This means the threshold applies to the investor’s combined holdings across the AMC’s SIF strategies rather than necessarily requiring ₹10 lakh in this scheme alone.

What can the fund invest in?

The fund has a broad mandate. Equity, including REITs, can account for 35% to 100% of the portfolio, while debt and money-market instruments can range from 0% to 65%.

The scheme can invest up to 30% in commodity derivatives and take tactical exposure of up to 20% to InvITs. It can also take unhedged short exposure of up to 25% through permitted equity and debt derivatives.

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This gives the fund considerably more flexibility than a conventional long-only equity or hybrid fund.

MUST READ: Altiva Hybrid Long-Short Fund delivers 13.62% annualised return in 6 months, beats benchmark

Cash-futures arbitrage is a key strategy

One of the main strategies will be cash-futures arbitrage. The fund can buy shares in the cash market and hedge the exposure through futures, seeking to capture pricing differences between the two markets while reducing dependence on the overall direction of equities.

Commodity derivatives can similarly be used for arbitrage opportunities.

The debt and money-market allocation is expected to generate accrual income while also helping meet margin requirements for derivative positions.

More strategies available

The scheme can also use covered calls, pair trades and collars. It may selectively participate in special situations such as IPOs and merger opportunities, depending on the fund manager’s assessment of the risk-reward profile.

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Tata Asset Management said the objective is to combine multiple potential return drivers rather than depend on one asset class or market direction.

DO READ: Two new SIFs target different equity opportunities: Large market vs Ex-Top 100 stocks

What should investors know about liquidity?

Subscriptions will be available daily, while redemptions will be available weekly on Mondays. An exit load of 1% will apply if investors redeem or switch out on or before one month from the date of allotment. There will be no exit load after that period.

The fund will be benchmarked against a composite index comprising 35% BSE 200 TRI, 50% CRISIL Short Term Bond Fund Index and 15% iCOMDEX Composite Index.

For investors, the product therefore represents access to a wider set of strategies—including short positions, derivatives and commodity exposure—within a single SIF structure. However, its more complex strategy mix also means investors need to understand derivatives, arbitrage and the risks associated with active asset allocation before investing.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 23, 2026 4:09 PM IST
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