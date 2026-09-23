Tata Asset Management launches long-short SIF: What is new for investors

₹10 lakh minimum investment at PAN level

Investors will need to meet the ₹10 lakh minimum aggregate investment requirement across all Titanium SIF strategies offered by Tata Asset Management at the PAN level. This means the threshold applies to the investor’s combined holdings across the AMC’s SIF strategies rather than necessarily requiring ₹10 lakh in this scheme alone.

What can the fund invest in?

The fund has a broad mandate. Equity, including REITs, can account for 35% to 100% of the portfolio, while debt and money-market instruments can range from 0% to 65%.

The scheme can invest up to 30% in commodity derivatives and take tactical exposure of up to 20% to InvITs. It can also take unhedged short exposure of up to 25% through permitted equity and debt derivatives.

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This gives the fund considerably more flexibility than a conventional long-only equity or hybrid fund.

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Cash-futures arbitrage is a key strategy

One of the main strategies will be cash-futures arbitrage. The fund can buy shares in the cash market and hedge the exposure through futures, seeking to capture pricing differences between the two markets while reducing dependence on the overall direction of equities.

Commodity derivatives can similarly be used for arbitrage opportunities.

The debt and money-market allocation is expected to generate accrual income while also helping meet margin requirements for derivative positions.

More strategies available

The scheme can also use covered calls, pair trades and collars. It may selectively participate in special situations such as IPOs and merger opportunities, depending on the fund manager’s assessment of the risk-reward profile.

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Tata Asset Management said the objective is to combine multiple potential return drivers rather than depend on one asset class or market direction.

DO READ: Two new SIFs target different equity opportunities: Large market vs Ex-Top 100 stocks

What should investors know about liquidity?

Subscriptions will be available daily, while redemptions will be available weekly on Mondays. An exit load of 1% will apply if investors redeem or switch out on or before one month from the date of allotment. There will be no exit load after that period.

The fund will be benchmarked against a composite index comprising 35% BSE 200 TRI, 50% CRISIL Short Term Bond Fund Index and 15% iCOMDEX Composite Index.

For investors, the product therefore represents access to a wider set of strategies—including short positions, derivatives and commodity exposure—within a single SIF structure. However, its more complex strategy mix also means investors need to understand derivatives, arbitrage and the risks associated with active asset allocation before investing.