Vested Finance opens doors to global mutual funds for Indian investors

In a move that expands global investing opportunities for Indian investors, Vested Finance, a cross-border investment platform known for facilitating investments in U.S. stocks, has launched access to international mutual funds (MFs). With this, Vested becomes the first and only platform in India to allow direct investments in global mutual funds by retail investors — with a minimum ticket size of just $10.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company said it has partnered with global fund platforms to make available over 50 international schemes domiciled in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) and Luxembourg. The offerings span active and passive strategies across multiple asset classes and include funds from major global asset managers such as DSP, BlackRock, Vanguard, Goldman Sachs, Franklin Templeton, and Morgan Stanley.

Vested’s new offering will operate under the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which permits Indian residents to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for investments and other permissible purposes.

“This new offering opens up investment opportunities in global themes that are shaping the future — artificial intelligence, semiconductors, renewable energy, healthcare, and emerging markets,” Vested Finance said in a statement. “Investors can spread their money across different geographies and asset classes, from European and Japanese equities to global bond markets. At the same time, these funds can act as a hedge against any rupee depreciation.”

Advertisement

Direct global access

Until now, Indian retail investors could only invest in international mutual funds through fund-of-funds (FoFs) offered by domestic fund houses. However, most of these FoFs have stopped accepting new inflows because of exhausted overseas investment limits set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Vested’s direct access model effectively bypasses these constraints, allowing individuals to invest globally without relying on Indian intermediaries. This makes the platform’s expansion significant for investors seeking diversification beyond Indian markets.

Transparent pricing and low entry barriers

The company has extended its brokerage model to international mutual fund investments. Under this structure, investors will pay a fee of 0.25% of the investment value per transaction. Subscribers to Vested’s monthly plan will enjoy a lower fee of 0.15%, making it a cost-efficient option for regular investors.

Advertisement

In addition to the platform fee, investments will attract currency conversion charges and bank transaction fees under standard LRS procedures. The low minimum investment of $10 (around ₹850) makes it possible for small investors to begin building globally diversified portfolios.

Global diversification gaining traction

The move comes as global diversification becomes increasingly popular among Indian investors. With elevated market valuations in domestic equities and volatility in rupee exchange rates, international assets are being viewed as both return enhancers and risk balancers.

Funds focusing on AI, clean energy, global technology, and healthcare innovation have drawn strong inflows globally, and Indian investors can now participate in these opportunities seamlessly via Vested’s new platform.

Zerodha gears up for US trading launch

Meanwhile, Zerodha, India’s largest retail brokerage, is also preparing to enable trading in U.S. stocks by the next quarter. Founder and CEO Nithin Kamath said during a recent YouTube “Ask Me Anything” session that the firm is finalising its product framework using the GIFT City regulatory architecture, which operates under the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA).

Chief Technology Officer Kailash Nadh added that the product would prioritise a smooth, secure user experience supported by recent regulatory approvals.

Advertisement

Zerodha’s global re-entry follows a pause in 2020 due to the pandemic and regulatory hurdles. The company is expected to execute transactions through India INX Global Access and NSE-IX Unsponsored Depository Receipts (UDRs) platforms.

The launch comes amid profit and revenue declines — down 15% year-on-year in FY25 to ₹8,500 crore and ₹4,200 crore, respectively — as changes in derivatives trading rules weigh on volumes. Despite this, Zerodha aims to reignite growth by tapping into the rising investor appetite for global exposure, competing with INDmoney, Angel One, and HDFC Securities, which already offer U.S. equity access.

A new chapter in global investing for Indians

With Vested Finance opening global MF access and Zerodha preparing for its U.S. stock launch, Indian investors are witnessing a new phase of international investment accessibility. The trend signifies India’s deepening integration with global capital markets, giving retail investors more tools than ever to build diversified, borderless portfolios.