Why are more young Indians moving from savings accounts to SIPs

A growing number of young Indians are shifting their money from traditional savings accounts to Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), signalling a structural change in how the younger generation approaches wealth creation. While savings accounts continue to serve as a tool for liquidity and emergencies, SIPs are increasingly becoming the preferred route for long-term investing.

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At the core of this shift is a simple reality: returns from savings accounts -- typically 3–4% -- struggle to beat inflation, whereas SIPs, linked to equity markets, offer the potential for higher, inflation-adjusted returns.

The trend is visible in data as well. Monthly SIP inflows hit a record ₹32,087 crore in March, with nearly 9.72 crore active SIP accounts and total SIP assets at ₹15.1 lakh crore, accounting for over 20% of the mutual fund industry’s AUM.

From safety to growth

Financial experts say savings accounts are no longer viewed as wealth creators.

“Young investors today are not looking at savings accounts as a place to grow wealth anymore. It’s largely become a tool for liquidity,” says Shubham Gupta, CFA and Co-founder, Growthvine Capital.

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He explains that wealth creation is increasingly shifting towards market-linked avenues, driven by easier access and changing return expectations. Investing today is far more frictionless than a decade ago, while traditional instruments no longer deliver comparable returns.

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SIPs, in this context, have emerged as the natural entry point. They make investing feel manageable, disciplined, and accessible, especially for first-time investors.

Why SIPs are gaining traction

Several structural advantages are driving this shift:

Higher return potential compared to savings accounts

Rupee cost averaging, which reduces timing risk

Inflation-beating returns over the long term

Low entry barrier (starting as low as ₹500)

Automated, disciplined investing

Power of compounding

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These features make SIPs particularly attractive for young, salaried investors looking to build wealth gradually.

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SIP is a route, not the destination

However, Gupta cautions against a growing misconception.

“One common misconception we see is that starting an SIP itself is seen as the strategy. In reality, an SIP is just the route, not the destination,” he says.

The real value lies in what you invest in, not just how you invest. He adds that many investors are entering markets because they are accessible and popular, not necessarily because they have clarity on goals. “The behaviour is improving, but the understanding still needs to catch up.”

Risks remain

Saurabh Bansal, Founder of Finatwork, highlights a similar trend. “A savings account today is largely seen as a parking tool for day-to-day needs, not really for wealth creation,” he says, noting that increased access to information has pushed investors towards SIPs, equities, and newer avenues.

SIPs, he adds, have made investing simple and accessible, especially for those uncomfortable with lump sum investing.

However, Bansal flags a key issue—blind participation.

“We often see people starting SIPs because it’s popular, without thinking about their time horizon or risk profile,” he says.

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For instance, equity SIPs may not suit short-term goals, where safer options like debt funds could be more appropriate.

Takeaways

The shift from savings accounts to SIPs marks a positive evolution in investor behaviour — from passive saving to active investing. But as experts underline, access without understanding can be risky. SIPs may be the entry point, but long-term success depends on clear goals, correct asset allocation, and disciplined execution