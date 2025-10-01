Zerodha’s ONDC launch could be UPI moment for mutual funds: Here’s what it means

Zerodha Mutual Fund has officially joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), bringing its low-cost index funds and ETFs to India’s growing open digital marketplace—a move being called a potential “UPI moment” for mutual fund investing.

With this integration, Zerodha's mutual fund products are now available on any ONDC-enabled buyer app—such as Paytm, PhonePe, and others—breaking free from platform silos like Zerodha Coin or the company’s website. For investors, this means greater flexibility, broader access, and increased convenience.

More importantly, it’s a step toward democratizing mutual fund investing. ONDC, the government-backed infrastructure that made UPI a national standard for payments, now extends similar reach to investment products. By embedding mutual funds into the same digital rails that transformed how India transacts, Zerodha is positioning long-term investing as a service as easy and universal as mobile payments.

“This could fundamentally change how mutual funds are discovered and accessed,” noted one industry expert, highlighting how the open ecosystem encourages direct-to-consumer engagement, price transparency, and financial inclusion.

The biggest winners may be first-time investors and those in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. With no intermediaries or complex onboarding, mutual funds are suddenly as accessible as buying groceries or paying bills—through everyday apps already used by millions.

Zerodha’s product lineup on ONDC focuses exclusively on passive investing—index funds and ETFs that align with its philosophy of simplicity, low cost, and long-term compounding. These products offer core portfolio exposure with clear, transparent cost structures, making them ideal for retail investors.

By cutting out traditional distribution layers, Zerodha can also maintain lower expense ratios—translating into better long-term returns for investors.

As ONDC builds out its investment marketplace, Zerodha’s early adoption signals a major shift in how Indians can invest—anywhere, anytime, through any platform of their choice.