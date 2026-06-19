Indian origin man wins ₹5.15 crore after opening a savings account in UAE

An Indian-origin man living in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, has won 2 million AED, approximately Rs 5.15 crore, in Sharjah Islamic Bank's 'Millionaire' campaign. The winner, 34-year-old Shajeer Venga, had opened his savings account with the bank less than two months ago through its digital app.

Apart from Venga, an Emirati named Moza Butti reportedly won a luxury BMW XM, while around 40 other winners received cash prizes. Venga told Khaleej Times that the award fulfilled a long-held dream and said he had read about the bank's campaign and hoped to win it one day.

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Calling it a life-changing reward, Venga said, "The Dh2 million prize will be life-changing," adding that the money would help him invest in his future and bring his family from India to live with him in the UAE. He also said, "Sharjah Islamic Bank delivered its promise, turning what was once an aspiration into reality."

Sharjah Islamic Bank launched the 'Millionaire' campaign, a savings-linked rewards programme, in 2025 to encourage customers to build wealth through eligible deposit accounts. The programme offers more than 20 million AED in annual prizes to encourage customers to save.

Congratulations to the winners of SIB Millionaire Draw!



Mr. Shajeer Venga won the Grand Cash Prize of AED 2 Million, and Mrs. Moza Butti won a BMW XM.



We also congratulate forty other winners who received valuable cash prizes.



Start your journey towards achieving a million… pic.twitter.com/osCjwVraHs — Sharjah Islamic Bank (@shjislamicbank) June 16, 2026

According to the bank, customers receive one entry into regular draws for every 10,000 AED deposited in a savings account, giving them a chance to win grand prizes including luxury vehicles and cash rewards. Nabil Abou Alwan, head of retail banking at Sharjah Islamic Bank, told Khaleej Times that the campaign creates meaningful opportunities for customers to achieve their ambitions and build a brighter future for themselves and their families.

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Abou Alwan said the bank was proud to have played a role in making Venga's dream a reality and that the campaign continues to transform lives and reinforce the bank's commitment to helping customers fulfil their aspirations. According to the Emirati report, the next draw will feature two grand prizes of 1 million AED each, with one reserved for UAE nationals and the other open to all nationalities.