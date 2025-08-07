‘Biggest mistake of my life’: Viral post spotlights NRI anger amid rising anti-India sentiment in Canada

A Reddit post by a Canadian citizen expressing regret over taking up Canadian citizenship has ignited a conversation around rising anti-Indian sentiment abroad and the growing trend of overseas citizens considering a return to India.

In the post titled “Canadian citizen, considering moving back to India forever”, the user wrote, “I took Canadian citizenship about a year and half ago and now I feel like that was the biggest mistake of my life. The increased anti-Indian sentiment I feel like is only going to get worse. So, I come here to seek advice and hear from people who have OCI or know someone who have OCI and have moved back to India and live and work there now. What sort of legal hurdles they had to face and how hard was it for them to find a job. Thank you.”

Advertisement

The post quickly garnered attention, with several users chiming in with personal stories and insights.

One user, who had made the move back to India on an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, shared a positive experience: “I moved back to India with Canadian citizenship and on OCI, but it was my personal choice not because of reasons you have mentioned…. I believe that can never be a genuine reason to move back. To cut short, moving back on OCI had almost zero effect on my job or banking or living in India, these days I hardly remember that I don’t have Indian citizenship.”

Another user, part of a couple who returned to India in August 2024, wrote in detail about their experience raising a family in India: “We just had our first child last month and my wife loved it. No waiting for appointments, the doctor/nurse/hospital facilities were top notch. We are in our late 30s with good CAD savings, and 1 CAD is about ₹64 now—so we get good value for our money. We're freelancing a bit and may consider business opportunities, but we’re so glad to have slowed down and to be closer to family.”

Advertisement

A third user offered a broader perspective on changing public sentiment in the West: “Anti-India sentiment has increased everywhere, not just in Canada. When I landed here 17 years ago, it was Chinese immigrants who were targeted. Now it’s us. That said, most Canadians are still great people. But I do feel a change — less small talk, less curiosity, more frustration. The economy is partly to blame.”

The discussion reflects a wider dilemma faced by many members of the Indian diaspora: balancing economic opportunities and quality of life abroad with the rising sense of alienation and longing for home.