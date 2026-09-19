Canada visa processing: Indians get faster visitor visas, Super Visa wait hits 70 days

IRCC updates these estimates weekly and cautions that they are not guarantees. Actual processing can vary depending on application volumes, document verification, additional checks and requests for information.

Visitor visa processing improves

The 29-day estimate for Indian visitor-visa applicants is a modest improvement, although it remains above Canada's stated service standard of 14 days for applications submitted from outside the country.

Processing times vary significantly by nationality. As of September 16, the estimate stood at 75 days for Pakistan, 87 days for Nigeria, 21 days for the Philippines and 16 days for the US.

Super Visa wait reaches 70 days

For parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens or permanent residents, the Super Visa processing estimate increased by one day to 70 days for applicants in India.

Advertisement

The Super Visa allows eligible parents and grandparents to make extended visits to Canada. Applications must be submitted from outside Canada.

The latest estimates showed 116 days for applicants in the US and 90 days in the Philippines, while Pakistan's wait dropped from 132 days to 95 days.

Work and study permit timelines unchanged

Processing estimates for Indian applicants seeking work or study permits remained unchanged. The wait for a work permit is 10 weeks, while the study permit estimate stands at five weeks.

The latest figures therefore show category-specific changes rather than a broad movement in Canada's temporary-residence processing times for Indians.

IRCC processing backlog

The latest update comes as IRCC continues to handle a substantial application workload. The department processed 1.83 million applications during the first seven months of 2026, while more than 394,000 applications were awaiting finalisation as of July 31.

Advertisement

IRCC says processing times depend on factors including application inventory, staffing and processing capacity, the complexity of individual cases and how quickly information can be verified.

For Indians planning travel or family visits to Canada, the latest update means visitor-visa processing has improved slightly, while those using the Super Visa route should account for a longer estimated wait.