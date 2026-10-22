Diwali 2026: US Postal Service unveils stamp featuring colourful rangoli design

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Bhutada, a native of India who has lived in the Houston area for several years, has practised the ancient folk art of rangoli for nearly 30 years. Speaking to PTI, she said the USPS had approached her more than a year ago to create the design for the commemorative stamp.
"I shared a dozen sketches with the USPS, of which they selected four. The actual work on the rangoli took about 10 days. The only suggestion I received was to use bright colours that would be rendered better on the stamp," Bhutada said.
The original rangoli measured eight feet in diameter and featured bright shades of blue, orange, green and red, along with white. The stamp was designed by Jennifer Arnold, while William J Gicker served as the art director.
This is the second time the USPS has released a postage stamp to mark Diwali. The first Diwali stamp was issued in 2016. The latest release also highlights the contribution of cultural traditions from around the world to America's diverse heritage.
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"The USPS has been issuing postage stamps since 1893 to commemorate cultures from around the world. Our stamps allow us to weave together a tapestry that reflects the rich and multifaceted heritage of America," Gambhir said at the event.
Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Kwatra thanked Bhutada for preserving the centuries-old tradition of rangoli through her intricate designs. The release marks another recognition of Indian cultural heritage in the United States, using the country's postal service to bring a traditional art form to a wider audience.