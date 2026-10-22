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Netanyahu invites PM Modi to light torch with Indian pilot on Israel's Independence Day

Netanyahu invites PM Modi to light torch with Indian pilot on Israel's Independence Day

The Israeli prime minister’s post was followed by a message from Modi, who confirmed that he had received a phone call from Netanyahu

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 6:57 PM IST
Netanyahu invites PM Modi to light torch with Indian pilot on Israel's Independence DayThe leaders’ exchange highlighted their continued diplomatic engagement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said he had spoken with his “friend” and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the two countries’ cooperation against terrorism and their longstanding bilateral ties. In a post on X, Netanyahu said Modi had thanked him for an invitation to participate in Israel’s Independence Day celebrations.

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Netanyahu said he had invited Modi to light the ceremonial torch alongside a brave Indian pilot on the occasion of Israel’s Independence Day. The reference to the pilot highlighted the proposed participation of an Indian airman in the Israeli national celebrations.

READ THIS: Netanyahu says Israel must prepare to deal with a potentially hostile US president: ‘India is not a small country’

“Modi thanked me for the invitation and said that on land and in the air, India and Israel are fighting terrorism together,” Netanyahu wrote, adding that the Indian prime minister had also commended the strong and decades-old ties between the two countries.

The Israeli prime minister’s post was followed by a message from Modi, who confirmed that he had received a phone call from Netanyahu. The Indian prime minister said the two leaders reviewed the sustained momentum in their bilateral relationship and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the partnership further.

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“We also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and underscored the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region,” Modi said in his post on X, tagging Netanyahu.

The conversation comes amid continuing tensions in West Asia, with regional security and stability remaining important concerns for India and Israel. The leaders’ exchange highlighted their continued diplomatic engagement as developments in the region draw international attention.

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ALSO READ: Israel to honour Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for his role in foiling flydubai attack

India and Israel share close relations across several sectors, including defence, counterterrorism, agriculture, water management, technology and innovation. Security cooperation has been a key pillar of the partnership, with both countries engaging on issues concerning terrorism and regional security.

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Published on: Oct 22, 2026 6:57 PM IST
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