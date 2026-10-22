Netanyahu invites PM Modi to light torch with Indian pilot on Israel's Independence Day

READ THIS: Netanyahu says Israel must prepare to deal with a potentially hostile US president: ‘India is not a small country’

“Modi thanked me for the invitation and said that on land and in the air, India and Israel are fighting terrorism together,” Netanyahu wrote, adding that the Indian prime minister had also commended the strong and decades-old ties between the two countries.

मैंने अपने मित्र, भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से बात की और उन्हें इज़राइल के स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर वीर भारतीय पायलट के साथ मशाल प्रज्वलित करने के लिए आमंत्रित किया। मोदी ने निमंत्रण के लिए मुझे धन्यवाद दिया और कहा कि ज़मीन पर और हवा में, भारत और इज़राइल आतंकवाद के ख़िलाफ़ मिलकर लड़ रहे हैं। उन्होंने हमारे बीच के मज़बूत और वर्षों पुराने संबंधों की भी सराहना की। 🇮🇱🇮🇳 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 22, 2026

The Israeli prime minister’s post was followed by a message from Modi, who confirmed that he had received a phone call from Netanyahu. The Indian prime minister said the two leaders reviewed the sustained momentum in their bilateral relationship and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the partnership further.

Advertisement

“We also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and underscored the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region,” Modi said in his post on X, tagging Netanyahu.

Received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed the sustained momentum in our bilateral ties and reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening our partnership. We also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and underscored the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region. @netanyahu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2026

The conversation comes amid continuing tensions in West Asia, with regional security and stability remaining important concerns for India and Israel. The leaders’ exchange highlighted their continued diplomatic engagement as developments in the region draw international attention.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Israel to honour Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for his role in foiling flydubai attack

India and Israel share close relations across several sectors, including defence, counterterrorism, agriculture, water management, technology and innovation. Security cooperation has been a key pillar of the partnership, with both countries engaging on issues concerning terrorism and regional security.