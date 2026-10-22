'Completely unacceptable': India condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia that killed one, injured three

India on Thursday strongly condemned the latest attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia that killed one Indian national and injured three others. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the strikes targeting civilian and critical infrastructure were “completely unacceptable” and called for an immediate halt to such attacks.
The attacks took place on October 21, targeting King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province. According to the MEA, one Indian national was killed, and two others were injured in the strike on Dammam airport, while another Indian national sustained injuries in the attack on the Shaybah oil field.