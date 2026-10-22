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'Completely unacceptable': India condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia that killed one, injured three

'Completely unacceptable': India condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia that killed one, injured three

India also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia, emphasising the need to safeguard the country's sovereignty amid the latest attacks

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 4:37 PM IST
'Completely unacceptable': India condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia that killed one, injured threeThe attacks took place on October 21, targeting King Fahd International Airport in Dammam

India on Thursday strongly condemned the latest attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia that killed one Indian national and injured three others. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the strikes targeting civilian and critical infrastructure were “completely unacceptable” and called for an immediate halt to such attacks.

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The attacks took place on October 21, targeting King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province. According to the MEA, one Indian national was killed, and two others were injured in the strike on Dammam airport, while another Indian national sustained injuries in the attack on the Shaybah oil field.

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“We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on October 21,” the MEA said in a statement.

The ministry added that the attacks had resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. It also conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the family of the Indian national who lost his life and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

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The Indian Embassy in Riyadh is in contact with the Saudi authorities and will provide all possible assistance to the affected Indian nationals, the MEA said.

ALSO READ: 'Take shelter, don't film attacks': India's fresh advisory for citizens in Saudi Arabia amid rising tensions

Reiterating India's position on the attacks, the ministry said, “We also reiterate that the attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately.”

India also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia, emphasising the need to safeguard the country's sovereignty amid the latest attacks.

“We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest,” the MEA said.

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Published on: Oct 22, 2026 4:37 PM IST
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