Easier travel ahead: Germany clears visa-free airport transit for Indian travellers

Germany has decided, in principle, to allow visa-free airport transit for Indian passport holders, a move that is expected to significantly ease international travel for Indians transiting through German airports and deepen people-to-people links between the two countries.

The decision was reflected in the India–Germany joint statement issued on Monday following German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's official visit to India - his first visit to the country and his first to Asia after assuming office.

According to the joint statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the announcement, noting its impact on mobility and bilateral ties. "PM Modi thanked Chancellor Merz for the announcement of the visa-free transit facility for Indian passport holders for transiting through Germany, which will not only facilitate and ease travel of Indian nationals, but will further intensify people-to-people links," the statement said.

Providing additional clarity, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Germany had taken the decision in principle, though formal implementation was still pending completion of internal processes.

"On migration and mobility, we (India and Germany) have seen very positive developments over the last few years. There is a Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement between India and Germany," Misri said during a special press briefing on Merz's visit.

"As a result, we have witnessed a healthy flow of skilled individuals from India to Germany, including students," he said, adding that the German side had highlighted strong demand in sectors such as healthcare. "Even during today's discussions, the German Chancellor pointed to specific areas such as caregivers and nurses, where there is very high demand in Germany. The outlook on this front is therefore very positive."

On the transit visa decision, Misri said German authorities had been closely examining the issue. "On the issue related to transit visas, I believe this is something the German government and authorities have been paying considerable attention to recently," he said.

"I can inform you that, in principle, a decision has been taken to exempt Indian nationals from the requirement of a separate transit visa for travel to other countries via Germany," the foreign secretary said, while cautioning that formalities were still underway.

"However, I would like to use this opportunity to clarify that this is still a work in progress. We should wait for the paperwork to be completed before an official announcement is made, as there are certain internal legal and other processes in Germany that need to be followed," he said.

"That said, we believe that the decision has been taken in principle, and once implemented, it will significantly ease and facilitate travel for our people and promote people-to-people contacts," Misri added.