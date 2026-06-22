Green Card limbo: Indian techie asks if ₹6 crore is enough to quit work and return home 

A Reddit post by an Indian professional in the United States has triggered a wider conversation on what it really takes to return home and live comfortably without a job.

The discussion began after the US-based tech worker, who is reportedly facing a potential layoff while waiting in the lengthy Green Card process, asked a simple but loaded question: Can someone survive in India with ₹6 crore in savings and no employment?

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The post quickly drew hundreds of responses, with users debating everything from inflation and investment returns to children's education, healthcare costs and lifestyle expectations. While many agreed that ₹6 crore provides a substantial financial cushion, opinions differed sharply on whether it is enough to completely stop working.

Money may not be the biggest challenge

Several commenters argued that the financial aspect is only one part of the equation. They pointed out that factors such as relocating children, adjusting to a different lifestyle, rebuilding social networks and navigating career uncertainty can be more difficult than managing the money itself.

Others noted that the answer depends heavily on where a person chooses to live. A debt-free household in a Tier-2 city may be able to stretch ₹6 crore far longer than a family living in Mumbai, Bengaluru or Delhi with high housing, education and healthcare expenses.

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A recurring dilemma for NRIs

The debate reflects a larger question increasingly discussed among Indians abroad: how much money is enough to return home?

Recent social media discussions have shown that many NRIs initially move overseas with a target savings figure in mind — often between ₹5 crore and ₹8 crore — but later find it difficult to leave because of higher incomes, children's schooling, career opportunities and lifestyle considerations.

Many overseas Indians say the salary differential between India and the United States often keeps pushing their return plans further into the future, even after achieving significant financial milestones.

Similarly, discussions among H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants have highlighted growing concerns around job security, immigration uncertainty and the financial trade-offs between staying in the US and returning to India.

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The ₹6 crore question

Financial planners often emphasize that the sustainability of a retirement corpus depends less on the headline number and more on annual spending, investment strategy, inflation and life stage.

For a family with moderate expenses, ₹6 crore invested prudently could generate a meaningful income stream. However, major expenses such as private schooling, healthcare, home purchases and unexpected emergencies can significantly alter the calculation.